Fans of the "Avatar" series are eagerly awaiting the third part, which will be released in December. James Cameron has now revealed in an interview that the new film will be even longer than its predecessors.

Director James Cameron revealed in an interview with "Empire" that the new film will be even longer than its predecessor.

"We had so many great ideas that were originally in the first act of the second movie," said the filmmaker. Show more

James Cameron (70) recently revealed in an interview with "Empire" magazine that the upcoming third part of the "Avatar" series, "Avatar: Fire and Ash", will exceed the running time of the previous film. The second part, "Avatar: The Way of Water", already lasted an impressive three hours and twelve minutes.

The Canadian director explained that the decision to make the movie longer was based on the multitude of creative ideas that went into the plot.

"We had so many great ideas that were originally in the first act of the second movie," said Cameron. "The movie was like an express train and we didn't focus enough on the characters. So we decided to split the story up."

James Cameron: "Have a lot of energy and love what I do"

James Cameron previously gave a little insight into the long-awaited third part. For example, the director revealed that he will now also include the Fire People in his epic, which he described as very aggressive. This race could jeopardize the balance of the Pandora universe.

The main actors Sam Worthington (48) and Zoe Saldaña (46) will return in their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. The film is scheduled for release on December 19, 2025, while parts four and five are planned for December 21, 2029 and December 19, 2031.

The success of the "Avatar" films to date remains unbeaten. The first part from 2009 is still the most financially successful film of all time. And "Avatar: The Way of Water" is in third place in this ranking.

This proves that Cameron doesn't have to worry about audience figures, even if the new film is even longer. The director is also on fire for parts four and five of the "Avatar" series: "You'd have to stop me. I have a lot of energy and love what I do. Why should I stop?", he confessed in an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter" last August.

