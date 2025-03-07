Regula Esposito, alias comedian Helga Schneider, and her partner Fredy Bickel take the next step: they take over the lease of the "Weisses Rössli" in Mettmenstetten ZH. A visit to the new restaurateurs - not without mishap.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Comedian Regula Esposito and former sports manager Fredy Bickel have taken over the lease of the traditional restaurant Gasthaus zum weissen Rössli in Mettmenstetten ZH.

But every beginning is difficult. Esposito and Bickel are not spared minor mishaps.

Esposito takes care of events, Bickel takes care of the administration. They leave the catering to an experienced kitchen duo, while Esposito wants to realize a long-cherished dream with the event stage. Show more

The striking façade of the white Rössli in Mettmenstetten in Zurich's Knonaueramt district catches the eye from afar. A magnificent building straight out of a picture book, which was first mentioned in the 15th century

Outside, the "Closed" sign hangs on the door, as it does every Wednesday. Inside, it's a hive of activity: wine is being delivered for the Schimmel cellar and Regula Esposito and Fredy Bickel are helping out everywhere. The celebrity couple recently took over the business - and have their hands full.

For the visit of blue News, ex-sports manager Fredy Bickel dares to use the coffee machine - and gets it up and running thanks to the help of Regula Esposito. A small mishap that the new tenants take with humor. Fredy Bickel says: "As newcomers, we have a lot of little mishaps here. We learn from them every day so that we can do better," says the former FCZ sports manager.

"At home, he's the coffee master, he brings me a cappuccino to bed every morning," says the comedian, who is known throughout Switzerland under the stage name Helga Schneider. A perfectly coordinated duo that also works in stressful situations.

Not a walk in the park

Here in the new company, she is an all-rounder and also responsible for the event stage, while Bickel takes on the role of captain for administration and financial planning. Not a walk in the park. Bickel explains: "At the moment we have 11 permanent employees - a whole football team," he says with a grin. After the brilliant start at the beginning of February, there is still a lot to get used to.

The culinary side of things is in the hands of the experienced gastronomic duo Dao Sattapong and Antar Pereiro, who have already worked in renowned restaurants.

Such a large establishment - with various cozy dining rooms, the Rössli-Saal, Schimmel Keller, a garden terrace, bar and event stage for events and small artists - is a huge project, especially for new tenants at a time when many restaurants are having to close. Opening a new pub - a crazy idea? Regula Esposito: "Yes, everyone says it's crazy. Sometimes that scares us a little, but we're still motivated."

Esposito and Bickel were only able to take over the Weisses Rössli thanks to the experienced restaurant duo Pereiro and Sattapong. Bickel also has experience in personnel management as a sports manager, and she in the event and cultural sector.

Two alpha males taking over a business together - who is the boss? Not an easy question in this case.

Fredy Bickel knows the answer: "With both of us, I'm still waiting for emancipation - for a man to have as many rights as a woman," he says with a grin. Esposito adds: "We complement each other perfectly - we're on an equal footing."

Event stage is Esposito's dream

"The stage is my world, my life. It's like a baby that needs time. Culture has a long lead time - and we're starting now," says the tenant and comedian about her own stage, the event area in the Weisses Rössli.

Helga Schneider fans can already make a note of one event: The final performance of her play "Sweet & Sour" will take place on her home stage in Mettmenstetten on December 13, 2025.

