Pierce Brosnan played James Bond from 1995 to 2002. The 71-year-old hopes that the James Bond film series will be treated with respect after the takeover by Amazon.

Amazon takes control of the James Bond series. Former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan says in an interview that he hopes the work will be treated with respect.

For 60 years, James Bond was a family affair. On February 20, the long-standing producers handed over responsibility for the content to Amazon.

Former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan tells the British "Telegraph" in an interview that he hopes the work will be treated with respect. Show more

Pierce Brosnan hopes that the James Bond film series will be treated with respect following its acquisition by Amazon.

The former 007 actor told Britain's Telegraph after long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson relinquished creative control of the franchise.

He had suspected this for a while, Brosnan told the newspaper. But he thinks it was the right decision for them. "It takes great courage for them to let go." He hoped that the work and the character would be treated with dignity, imagination and respect.

The Irish actor played the secret agent from 1995 to 2002. He is proud to be part of the Bond legacy and of the films he made with Broccoli and Wilson.

In a world that is changing so quickly these days, change also comes with a certain amount of regret.

Who will be the next James Bond?

There had long been speculation about what would happen to the popular film series. The company Amazon MGM Studios, which has been a 50 percent shareholder since 2022, will be in charge in the future.

The move is controversial among fans. Critics fear that the series could be sold off. It is still unclear who will succeed the current Bond Daniel Craig.

The media has repeatedly speculated about possible candidates. The Telegraph wrote that, in Brosnan's opinion, the next James Bond should not be an American.

After the takeover was announced, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos asked his followers on the short message service X who should be the next Bond.

