The pressure on ex-Prince Andrew continues to mount: after moving out of Royal Lodge, he is now also to vacate East Lodge, which he has rented since 1998. According to the BBC, the contract, which runs until 2027, is about to come to an end - not least because the rent is significantly below market value.

According to the BBC, the Crown Estate is asking him to end the lease for East Lodge, which he has rented since 1998, early, although it was originally due to run until July 2027. Show more

The Epstein affair continues to have consequences for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. After the brother of King Charles III recently had to move out of the Royal Lodge, he is now losing another property in the grounds of Windsor Castle. According to the British broadcaster BBC, Andrew has been asked to terminate the rental agreement for the so-called East Lodge.

Andrew had rented the listed thatched-roof house from the Crown Estate since 1998. This is the Crown Estate of the United Kingdom - an extensive portfolio of land and property that formally belongs to the British Crown but is managed independently. The income from it goes to the state.

The former prince's staff were housed in East Lodge. The lease should actually have run until July 2027. However, following a request under UK freedom of information laws, the Crown Estate initiated legal proceedings to terminate the contract early. The background to this is a review of Andrew's financial circumstances.

According to reports, the 66-year-old was paying an annual rent of 13,000 pounds (around 13,500 francs) for the property. However, for the exclusive location in Windsor, this amount is well below the usual market price.

