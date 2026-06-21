They gnaw through nets, fish stocks—and livelihoods. Off the coast of Crete, a highly toxic invader is spreading rapidly. For many fishermen, the battle against the pufferfish is becoming a fight for survival.

Christian Thumshirn

The Mediterranean is changing. Rising water temperatures and the opening of global trade routes are allowing more and more invasive species to spread. Especially in the eastern Mediterranean, so-called “immigrant” fish from the Red Sea are causing disruption—with consequences for the delicate balance of marine ecosystems.

A Predator Without Enemies

The pufferfish is among the most successful newcomers. Off the Greek island of Crete, fishermen complain of destroyed nets, gnawed-on catches, and declining yields. These animals are considered extremely adaptable and have virtually no natural predators.

The video above shows why the pufferfish is becoming a double problem for fishermen.

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