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Crete’s Fishermen Sound the Alarm The Nightmare from the Red Sea Is Spreading Across the Mediterranean

Christian Thumshirn

21.6.2026

They gnaw through nets, fish stocks—and livelihoods. Off the coast of Crete, a highly toxic invader is spreading rapidly. For many fishermen, the battle against the pufferfish is becoming a fight for survival.

21.06.2026, 16:51

The Mediterranean is changing. Rising water temperatures and the opening of global trade routes are allowing more and more invasive species to spread. Especially in the eastern Mediterranean, so-called “immigrant” fish from the Red Sea are causing disruption—with consequences for the delicate balance of marine ecosystems.

A Predator Without Enemies

The pufferfish is among the most successful newcomers. Off the Greek island of Crete, fishermen complain of destroyed nets, gnawed-on catches, and declining yields. These animals are considered extremely adaptable and have virtually no natural predators.

The video above shows why the pufferfish is becoming a double problem for fishermen.

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