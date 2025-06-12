Pre-orders for the Switch 2 were quickly exhausted. (archive image) Nintendo

The new console from Nintendo offers better quality than the original Switch - but is also significantly more expensive. Customers are not bothered by this after years of waiting.

DPA dpa

Nintendo sold more than 3.5 million devices in the first four days of the launch of the new Switch 2 console. It is a record for the company's consoles, the Japanese games specialist emphasized. Basically, in just a few days after June 5, customers bought up the stocks that Nintendo had built up over the past few months for the market launch. Some online retailers are predicting waiting times of two months.

At the beginning of May, Nintendo had targeted sales of around 15 million Switch 2 consoles by the end of the current financial year at the end of March 2026. Some market experts consider this forecast to be rather cautious in view of the great interest in the device. However, Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa assured at the time that the forecast would not be slowed down by production capacity.

Record sales despite higher prices

It is not unusual for there to be a rush for devices when games consoles are launched and for sales to then quickly normalize. However, the Switch 2 is the long-awaited modernization of the console by many Nintendo customers more than eight years after the release of the original. This should ensure pent-up demand. The rapid sales are also a good sign for Nintendo, as the Switch 2 is significantly more expensive than the original model, which still sells for around 285 euros, with a price starting at 470 euros.

The new Nintendo console is being released at a time of change in the industry. Many users are turning to game streaming instead of consoles, where games run on servers on the internet and are transmitted to devices such as televisions via fast internet connections.

Super Mario defies the streaming trend

However, Nintendo is sticking to its policy of only running full-fledged games with popular characters from the company, such as Super Mario, on its own consoles. With this approach, the traditional Japanese company has sold more than 150 million devices of various Switch console models. This was helped by the fact that the devices can be used both on the go and connected to the TV. Recently, however, it has become clear that the original Switch has reached its technical limits, especially with more elaborately designed new games.