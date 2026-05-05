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In cinemas from July "The Odyssey" - first long trailer of Nolan epic here

Carlotta Henggeler

5.5.2026

Christopher Nolan gives a first detailed look at his new epic "The Odyssey": the long trailer with Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson is here. The new Nolan film is in cinemas from July 16.

05.05.2026, 21:24

Nolan fans have been waiting a long time for this moment: Now the first long trailer for Christopher Nolan's epic "The Odyssey" is here. The film brings together a veritable who's who of the Hollywood scene - including Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Elliot Page.

"The Odyssey" is a visually stunning action epic that was realized with new IMAX technology at locations around the globe. The film brings Homer's mythical heroic saga to cinemas.

The film was produced by Emma Thomas ("Inception") and Christopher Nolan.

"The Odyssey" opens in blue Cinemas on July 16, 2026. Fans had been waiting a long time for the first detailed insights into the project.

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