John Krasinski is the hottest man of 2024: the 45-year-old has been married to actress Emily Blunt since 2010. The couple have two daughters.

Actor John Krasinski was voted the "Sexiest Man Alive" of 2024 by "People" magazine. On the late-night show with Stephen Colbert, he reacted with surprise - and humor.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you John Krasinski was named "Sexiest Man Alive" 2024 by "People" magazine, succeeding Patrick Dempsey, who was honored in 2023.

The actor and director joked that the award could lead to more housework and humorously wished he could use the magazine cover as wallpaper in his home.

Krasinski is known from "The Office" and "Jack Ryan" and as the director of "A Quiet Place"; the choice marks the 40th time the title has been awarded by "People". Show more

American actor John Krasinski has been named the "Sexiest Man Alive" of 2024 by US magazine "People", which announced its choice late on Tuesday evening (local time) during the television program "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert". Krasinski takes over the title from actor Patrick Dempsey, who was named "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2023.

The actor and director told the magazine that he initially thought he was being pranked. He told People in Friday's issue that the award will probably lead to more than just jokes at home: "I think it's going to make me do more housework." However, he joked that he hoped his wife would keep her promise to put the cover up as wallpaper in their house. Krasinski is married to fellow British actress Emily Blunt. The couple have two daughters.

The US magazine "People" is already presenting the cover for the "Sexiest Man Alive 2024". People

40th "Sexiest Man Alive" award ceremony

Krasinski rose to fame with leading roles in the series "The Office" and "Jack Ryan". He also co-wrote, directed and starred in "A Quiet Place", which has developed into a three-film franchise. His sixth directorial work, "If", a film about imaginary friends, also starring Blunt, was released at the beginning of the year.

The title was awarded by "People" for the 40th time. The first "Sexiest Man Alive" was Mel Gibson. Before Krasinski, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr, David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd and Pierce Brosnan were also among the winners.