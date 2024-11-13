American actor John Krasinski has been named the "Sexiest Man Alive" of 2024 by US magazine "People", which announced its choice late on Tuesday evening (local time) during the television program "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert". Krasinski takes over the title from actor Patrick Dempsey, who was named "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2023.
The actor and director told the magazine that he initially thought he was being pranked. He told People in Friday's issue that the award will probably lead to more than just jokes at home: "I think it's going to make me do more housework." However, he joked that he hoped his wife would keep her promise to put the cover up as wallpaper in their house. Krasinski is married to fellow British actress Emily Blunt. The couple have two daughters.
40th "Sexiest Man Alive" award ceremony
Krasinski rose to fame with leading roles in the series "The Office" and "Jack Ryan". He also co-wrote, directed and starred in "A Quiet Place", which has developed into a three-film franchise. His sixth directorial work, "If", a film about imaginary friends, also starring Blunt, was released at the beginning of the year.
The title was awarded by "People" for the 40th time. The first "Sexiest Man Alive" was Mel Gibson. Before Krasinski, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr, David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd and Pierce Brosnan were also among the winners.