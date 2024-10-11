Lots of love in the air - the finale of this year's "Landfrauenküche" on SRF. Picture: SRF/Screenshot

The "Landfrauenküche" celebrates the country's best female farmhouse chefs. But love was also celebrated at this year's season finale - so prominently that you might have thought you were watching the wrong show.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the 18th time, seven female farmers from seven regions took part in the cooking competition of the show "SRF bi de Lüt - Landfrauenküche".

In the final show at the Kundelfingerhof, Nicole Berchtold looks back at the highlights and mishaps.

The SRF show also crowned the best female chef as Landfrau 2024, with Irma Schatt from Thurgau coming out on top.

The secret stars of the season turned out to be the men - and their love of country women. Show more

Even successful formats move with the times. The "Landfrauenküche" has been generating good ratings on SRF for 18 seasons. But at least the season finale no longer has much in common with the early days of the show.

It starts with the setting. The ambience with neon lettering and torchlight at the Kundelfingerhof nature park would also suit a reality show like "Sing' meinen Song" or "Love Island".

An ambience like "Love Island"? The countrywomen's season finale at the Kundelfingerhof. SRF/Screenshot

The countrywomen are no longer crickets

The countrywomen themselves no longer present themselves as mere crickets at the stove, but as self-confident, contemporary and cosmopolitan. Cooking fitness trainer Fabienne Isenegger, for example, would not be out of place on "Ninja Warrior".

Of course: folklore is still not neglected. There is whooping and yodeling, women and men wear traditional costumes, children show up in Edelweiss shirts - and in the final show, Dani Häusler and his band provide traditional musical entertainment.

Men as "Super Service Star"

However, a look back at the shows reveals once again that things are more progressive on Swiss farms than many people would expect. Women are not only at the stove, but also lend a hand with physically demanding work.

There is still a lot of tradition to be seen in the "Landfrauenküche" on SRF. SRF/Screenshot

On the other hand, the brave men are used as service assistants for the guests in the "Landfrauen" programs. One of them - the honor goes to the ill-fated Dominik - is even awarded the title of "Super Service Star" in the finale.

Lots of warm words for the men

Anyway - the men. The countrywomen are all about the court wives and their cooking skills. But the secret stars of the final show are the husbands.

With a lot of humor, often a little less skill, but all the more passion, they support their wives wherever they can. They thank their husbands with lots of love and sincere compliments.

"He's perfect for me", "it was just right with us", "it wouldn't work without him" - this is how the seven final countrywomen gush into the SRF cameras time and time again.

"Countrywomen" final almost like a "dream wedding"

But it doesn't stop at warm words. In the "Landfrauenküche" final, there is non-stop kissing and cuddling, hugging and kissing.

Almost like a version of "Traumhochzeit": the finale of "Landfrauenküche". SRF/Screenshot

Couples hug each other in front of a picturesque sunset, kiss in the kitchen, make out on a bench or kiss in front of the cameras at the Kundelfingerhof.

In fact, as a viewer, you sometimes feel more like you're watching an edition of the legendary RTL couple show "Traumhochzeit" than an edition of "Landfrauenküche".

The only thing missing is Linda de Mol as presenter

The only thing missing is Linda de Mol as presenter. At least SRF's Nicole Berchtold does her best to come close to the legendary Dutchwoman with a lot of charm and a brave permanent smile.

SRF showed a lot of romance with the Swiss countrywomen and their husbands. SRF/Screenshot

However - unlike the "dream wedding", there is no honeymoon to be won with the countrywomen. At most a love vacation.

This year, local countrywoman Irma Schatt can afford one. Not only because she visually dominates the final show with her eye-catching traditional Thurgau costume. But above all because she obviously impressed the other farmhouse chefs the most with her performance in the kitchen.

With traditional Thurgau costume and a loud cheer to victory: Irma Schatt kisses her husband. SRF/Screenshot

She celebrates her victory as "Landfrau 2024" with a loud whoop and a big kiss for her husband Urs.

Just as it should be at the "Dream ..." - Pardon, the "countrywomen's kitchen" of course.

