In February 2022, blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira moved to Portugal with her family. Picture: Privat

The blue News columnist has been living in Portugal for four years. The initial excitement has given way to normal everyday life. That's nice, but it also raises a big question.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four years ago, blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira and her family moved to Santa Cruz on Portugal's Atlantic coast.

Since moving from Switzerland, she has experienced a lot: amazing, frightening and heart-warming things.

But life in Portugal has also become her normal life. So normal, in fact, that de Oliveira sometimes asks herself: do we want another change soon? Show more

Is it actually four or five years? My husband and I asked ourselves that the other day - and had to think for a moment.

It was actually almost exactly four years ago that we emigrated from Zurich to Santa Cruz, a small village on the Portuguese Atlantic coast.

Although this term has always been a bit too big for me. Even though I am deregistered in Switzerland, cannot pay into an AHV or pension fund and am officially "Swiss abroad".

About the person: Michelle de Oliveira Bild: Privat Michelle de Oliveira is a journalist, yogini, mother and always in search of balance - and not just on the yoga mat. She also has a soft spot for all things spiritual. In her column, she reports on her experiences with the incomprehensible, but also from her very real life with all its joys and challenges. She lives with her family in Portugal.

For me, it was always more of a "relocation" than an "emigration", certainly because Portugal is my husband' s home country.

But now I find the term really inappropriate. I automatically associate emigration with new beginnings, exceptions and excitement - here, it's mainly just normal everyday life.

Life in Portugal ticks a little slower

A mostly wonderful everyday life, of course. There are so many things I wouldn't want to miss:

The sight of the sea, the closeness to nature, the peace and quiet, the sun that shines more often (except just in January), the milder temperatures.

The long walks on the beach with our dog. The fact that children have a permanent place in public spaces, that they belong and are allowed to be loud sometimes.

The fact that life here ticks a little slower for us. That we can call two countries our home. I hardly notice many of the things that were new and took some getting used to at the beginning. They are now part of my everyday life, my life.

I've gotten used to the fact that the cold, rainy winter days are tiring and damp and that if I want to warm up at least a little, I'd better go outside.

Most houses - including ours - have no heating and are so poorly insulated that the wind whistles through and small electric heaters only help to a limited extent.

Collective moaning warms the soul

When the temperatures drop to three or four degrees at night, getting up in the morning in a chilly house is really no fun.

But: almost everyone here feels the same, and the collective moaning about it at least warms the soul a little.

It's normal for me to have to speak Portuguese in public and sometimes to be understood really well and sometimes not at all. That my children do their schoolwork in Portuguese and that I can only help them conjugate verbs correctly with the help of the internet.

That I am taller than most people and that my red-haired children are an attraction. That as a vegetarian, I am often looked at helplessly in restaurants, then offered a salad with prawns or bacon cubes and told in astonishment: "Oh, you don't eat that either?"

Do we want a change soon?

It's normal that I drive a lot here and hardly ever use public transport. For the children, riding the streetcar was one of the highlights of their last vacation in Switzerland; they talk about it regularly and are already looking forward to the next time.

I'm no longer surprised when a herd of sheep blocks the road and causes a traffic jam. I drink espresso while standing in the coffee at the counter. I often say "Vai correr tudo bem " - everything will be fine.

It's the same for my family and friends in Switzerland: I live here.

We see each other much less often, but we are as close as we can be thanks to text messages, voice notes and video calls. And we enjoy our time together all the more.

Life in Portugal is now simply our everyday, normal life. So ordinary that it seems to me there's hardly anything left to write about.

So normal that we sometimes ask ourselves: do we want another change soon?

More videos from this section