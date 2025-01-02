Director Robert Eggers has decided to remake "Nosferatu" for his fourth film. It features a brilliant cast and a story that will send shivers down your spine.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Nosferatu", a vampire brings the plague to the hometown of his beloved - now it's up to a professor of the occult to destroy the hellish creature.

Director Robert Eggers has fulfilled a dream with this film about the undead: Even as a child, he was a fan of the 1922 original.

The cast includes Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who all shine without exception. Show more

No one is currently shooting horror as well as Robert Eggers. The 40-year-old originally comes from the theater, where he was responsible for the set design.

You can see Eggers' attention to detail in every scene, as in "Nosferatu". Thanks to his previous films, the director was quickly able to secure many big names for his latest project - only one has remained loyal to him for three films: Willem Dafoe.

In an interview with the director and the actor, it becomes clear: it was love at first sight - and Robert Eggers still can't believe that an acting icon like Dafoe wanted to work with him.

