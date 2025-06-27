Queen Elizabeth II ruled over Great Britain and the Commonwealth for over 70 years and never forgot to do some menial household tasks. Bild: KEYSTONE

Numerous servants worked for the Queen. Nevertheless, she did not hesitate to get her hands dirty with the housework.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Queen Elizabeth II apparently liked doing the dishes.

Several insiders reveal this.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren also follow her example. Show more

Even members of the royal family apparently don't hesitate to get their hands dirty with the housework.

Although the royals have an army of staff at their disposal - including cooks, servants and cloakroom attendants in the palaces - when they are in their private residences, they take care of themselves and their surroundings.

King Charles III, for example, is known to enjoy gardening.

But a royal insider has now revealed for the first time the simple domestic task that the late Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed doing, as the Daily Mail reports.

David Cameron was banned from helping her with the washing up

According to writer and presenter Gyles Brandreth, the Queen loved to wear a pair of yellow gloves and wash dirty dishes.

In his biography "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait", Gyles tells the amusing story of how David Cameron tried to help the Queen with her favorite chore during a stay at Balmoral.

Been out & about signing my book today. And intriguingly I’ve just had a call from my publishers telling me there’s been a sudden uplift in sales which is lovely. It’s a biography of the late Queen: “Elizabeth: an intimate portrait”. I was lucky enough to first meet HM in 1968. pic.twitter.com/XzxFHKlNrR — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) January 10, 2023

The former Prime Minister told Gyles: "After dinner, I also got up, put on my gloves and started washing the dishes."

"What is the Prime Minister doing?" the Queen is said to have asked. When he was told that the Queen would like to do this task herself, Cameron quickly sat down at the table again.

On another occasion, a former royal courtier told author Harry Mount how Elizabeth II helped clean up after a hunting dinner.

"I was at a hunting dinner. At the end I heard someone say, 'I'll do the washing up'." The man turned around and saw the monarch "in her yellow washing-up gloves".

He invited the Iron Lady to help her in the kitchen.

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell, the Queen, who reigned for over 70 years, also started washing up before then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Queen Elizabeth II (right) in conversation with then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, known as the "Iron Lady". (Picture from August 1, 1979) KEYSTONE

As an ardent royalist, the Iron Lady was convinced that royals should not wash up. However, Burrel claims that it was Elizabeth who found a compromise by saying to Thatcher: "Well then, I'll wash up, you dry up?"

"Lilibet was always good at housekeeping"

Gyles also claims that the Queen's love of tidying up the kitchen began at a young age.

"Anyone who has read the wartime diaries of the Queen's childhood friend, Alathea Fitzalan-Howard, will know that Lilibet was always good at housework."

In March 1941, the friend noted: "Lillibet actually loves washing dishes and does more of them than all of us put together."

An example for William and Kate to follow

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree: even for the Prince and Princess of Wales, this means involving their children George, Charlotte and Louis in the housework.

Three years ago, William and Kate decided that Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, the family's former nanny, would not follow them to Windsor. The family of five cook for themselves at the country estate.

An insider reveals: "Catherine is very, very natural. She keeps the family grounded. To keep things as normal as possible, the children are still expected to help with the housework."