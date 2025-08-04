A new book reports on an alleged row between Prince Andrew (left) and Prince Harry. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire/dpa

Prince Andrew has been considered persona non grata since his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A new tell-all book about the brother of King Charles could now finally seal his downfall.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A tell-all book is already causing a stir in the UK ahead of its publication date.

Author Andrew Lowie's book entitled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" will be published in mid-August.

According to the publisher's announcement, the book deals with the "scandals and secrets" of Prince Andrew. Show more

The announcement itself caused a stir on the British Isles: in a few days' time, author Andrew Lownie's tell-all book entitled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" will be published.

Among other things, the book will deal with the "secrets and scandals" of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The British "Daily Mail" has now published the first excerpts from the book.

Epstein: "We are both notorious sex addicts"

In his book, Andrew Lownie describes Prince Andrew, the second eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, as "sex-obsessed and vulgar", among other things.

The sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, is said to have once said of Andrew: "We are both notorious sex addicts. He's the only person I know who is more obsessed with it than I am."

The book also describes an argument between Prince Andrew and his nephew Prince Harry. It is said that the two men clashed during a family reunion in 2013 and Andrew suffered a bloody nose.

The reason for the argument was that Andrew is said to have said unpleasant things about Harry behind his back. As a result, Harry is said to have called his uncle a coward.

Harry denies violent incident with Andrew

Further tensions between the two men are said to have arisen after Andrew declared that the marriage between Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle - now Duchess Meghan - would not last long.

Andrew, who has repeatedly been referred to as the Queen's "favorite son", is said to have described the wedding to Meghan, which took place in 2018, as Harry's "biggest mistake".

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan has already responded to the allegations in the new book, clarifying: "I can confirm that none of this is true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical altercation and Prince Andrew has never made any such comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry."

Prince Andrew's reputation has been severely damaged since his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. He has been largely relieved of his official duties and has almost completely withdrawn from public life.

