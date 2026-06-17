All Eyes on the Hats The racetrack becomes a catwalk for British high society
dpa
17.6.2026 - 22:36
When Ascot calls, the racetrack becomes a runway: At this traditional horse race, spectacular hats are the talk of the town every year. Once again, the royals showcased their most extravagant headwear—led by Princess Kate.
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- At the traditional horse race in Ascot, Princess Kate made her first public appearance at the event since her cancer treatment.
- King Charles III and Queen Camilla also took part in the festivities.
- In addition to the races, the strict dress code and eye-catching hats draw attention.
In Ascot, England, the British are once again celebrating their most famous horse race. For the royal family, a visit to the historic racetrack is a highlight of the royal calendar year after year. Depending on the section, a strict dress code applies during the multi-day event.
The dress code is strictest in the so-called “Royal Enclosure.” For example, men must wear a top hat there, and hats are mandatory for women. Dresses must not be off-the-shoulder, and both dresses and skirts must extend at least below the knee.
Kate Returns for the First Time Since Her Cancer Diagnosis
The horse race is also known for its often extravagant headwear. Kate, for example, wore a yellow hat with simple embellishments, while Camilla opted for a white hat with a bow-like decoration.
For the first time since her cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy, Princess Kate appeared alongside her husband, Prince William, at this special event.
Kate underwent chemotherapy after receiving a cancer diagnosis in early 2024. She is gradually returning to her public duties.