All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot – Gallery Princess Kate appeared at the horse races in Ascot dressed entirely in yellow, wearing a subtle hat. Image: dpa Ascot is considered the most famous horse race. A must: the racetrack hat. Image: dpa Hat parade: Year after year, extravagant creations can be seen on the heads of female visitors at Ascot. Image: dpa At Ascot, strict rules apply to royal headwear. Anyone not wearing a hat is barred from entering. Image: KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Alastair Grant The dress code is strictest in the so-called “Royal Enclosure.” Men, for example, must wear a top hat there. Image: KEYSTONE/NEIL HALL It doesn’t necessarily have to be a wide-brimmed cartwheel hat. But you really should be wearing something on your head. Image: KEYSTONE/NEIL HALL All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot – Gallery Princess Kate appeared at the horse races in Ascot dressed entirely in yellow, wearing a subtle hat. Image: dpa Ascot is considered the most famous horse race. A must: the racetrack hat. Image: dpa Hat parade: Year after year, extravagant creations can be seen on the heads of female visitors at Ascot. Image: dpa At Ascot, strict rules apply to royal headwear. Anyone not wearing a hat is barred from entering. Image: KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Alastair Grant The dress code is strictest in the so-called “Royal Enclosure.” Men, for example, must wear a top hat there. Image: KEYSTONE/NEIL HALL It doesn’t necessarily have to be a wide-brimmed cartwheel hat. But you really should be wearing something on your head. Image: KEYSTONE/NEIL HALL

When Ascot calls, the racetrack becomes a runway: At this traditional horse race, spectacular hats are the talk of the town every year. Once again, the royals showcased their most extravagant headwear—led by Princess Kate.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you At the traditional horse race in Ascot, Princess Kate made her first public appearance at the event since her cancer treatment.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla also took part in the festivities.

In addition to the races, the strict dress code and eye-catching hats draw attention. Show more

In Ascot, England, the British are once again celebrating their most famous horse race. For the royal family, a visit to the historic racetrack is a highlight of the royal calendar year after year. Depending on the section, a strict dress code applies during the multi-day event.

The dress code is strictest in the so-called “Royal Enclosure.” For example, men must wear a top hat there, and hats are mandatory for women. Dresses must not be off-the-shoulder, and both dresses and skirts must extend at least below the knee.

Kate Returns for the First Time Since Her Cancer Diagnosis

The horse race is also known for its often extravagant headwear. Kate, for example, wore a yellow hat with simple embellishments, while Camilla opted for a white hat with a bow-like decoration.

For the first time since her cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy, Princess Kate appeared alongside her husband, Prince William, at this special event.

Kate underwent chemotherapy after receiving a cancer diagnosis in early 2024. She is gradually returning to her public duties.