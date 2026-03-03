Israel and the USA have been attacking Iran since last Saturday. The picture shows the impact of a bomb in the capital Tehran. Image: dpa

The attack on Iran gives Shirin A. hope. The young Iranian woman lives in Switzerland: in this interview, she talks about the fear for her family and explains why she is relieved that Ali Khamenei is no longer alive.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shirin A. is Iranian and has been living in Switzerland for over seven years.

Here, the young woman talks about the fear for her parents and siblings, who still live in Tehran - and explains why she does not blame the USA and Israel for the attack on her home country.

"I am convinced that the intervention of the USA and Israel was the only way to topple the inhumane regime under Ali Khamenei," says Shirin A. in an interview with blue News. Show more

Shirin A., how are you doing?

The situation is challenging at the moment. Nevertheless, my hope remains high that the moment will soon come when we can overthrow the brutal Islamist regime.

Your family lives in the Iranian capital Tehran, where you were born. You yourself have been in Switzerland for over seven years. Are you in contact?

The last time I had telephone contact with my family in Tehran was last Saturday, shortly after Israel and the USA began their attack on Iran. Later that day, I received a text message from my parents.

What did they write?

They wrote to me that they were going to try to leave the city to get to a safer place. Internet use in Iran has been severely restricted since last weekend. Mobile phone networks and text messaging services are usually switched off completely.

Were you surprised when you heard about the attack?

No, I wasn't - not least because the nuclear negotiations between the USA and Iran in Geneva were not really successful.

What were your first thoughts when you heard that the religious leader Ali Khamenei had been killed in the attacks?

How should I put it? I am glad that Ali Khamenei is no longer here. He was a merciless dictator and is to blame for the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent Iranians. In recent years, the sad reality in Iran has been that its own military has been used against the people to oppress them. That is why I believe that the majority of Iranians reacted with relief to his assassination.

Is there any evidence for this?

In the last few days, I have seen several videos that were recorded shortly after his death. They show people on the streets of Tehran celebrating, laughing and dancing - a moment full of relief, hope and undisguised joy.

What are you most afraid of at the moment?

My greatest fear is that the war will continue to escalate. So far, the bombings have mainly been directed against central military targets. But I have the depressing feeling that if the conflict continues to escalate, even civilians will increasingly suffer from attacks and bombings.

What else worries you?

Even if the war ends, there is still a danger that the Islamic regime will remain in power and that nothing fundamental will change in my home country. I am convinced that the intervention of the USA and Israel was the only way to topple the inhumane regime under Ali Khamenei. At the same time, of course, I understand that people in Western countries are worried about what the coming days and weeks will bring ...

Because war always means casualties, deaths and destruction?

Yes, but when you consider that the Iranian regime killed up to 5,000 people in just a few hours during the demonstrations in Iran on January 18 and 19 alone, then perhaps you understand why the majority of Iranians finally want a change of government. I am therefore convinced that the USA and Israel are currently supporting the Iranian people so that the real enemy can finally be fought.

How close do you feel to Iran?

I maintain that Iran is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. There are many architectural and historical sights. We have wonderful beaches, but you can also go skiing here. And the culinary offerings are fantastic.

Could you imagine returning to Iran once the political situation has normalized?

I admit that Switzerland is also one of the most beautiful countries I've ever had the pleasure of visiting. I like living here, but I have lost my homeland and would like to have the opportunity to visit it again one day.

* Name has been anonymized for security reasons.

More videos from the department