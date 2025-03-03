Oscars 2025: The most exciting dresses from the red carpet We would love to call Ariana Grande's dress the "cupcake dress". The creation by Schiaparelli is an extravagant peplum dress. Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo While peplums usually tend to be elegant details to flatter the waist, here it comes in an exaggerated shape so that the hips are emphasized to the maximum. The details are also exciting: the fabric of the pleated jumper is covered with hundreds of thousands of crystals, rhinestones and pearls. Image: KEYSTONE Fellow actress from "Wicked" Cynthia Erivo also loves a spectacular look and opted for extreme shapes for a theatrical red carpet moment thanks to a dark green velvet gown by Louis Vuitton. Image: KEYSTONE Statement metallic nails, which were present on almost all the big red carpets in 2025, are a must in this look. For the perfectly staged grand entrance. Image: KEYSTONE Demi Moore also has a "curve push" on her hips thanks to a peplum that is shaped like a large bow. A crystal-studded creation by Armani Privé. Image: KEYSTONE Mikey Madison, who won in the "Best Actress in a Leading Role" category, was one of the best dressed of the evening. She wore a feminine Dior dress, picking up on the already popular train trend. More exciting is the waist-accentuating bow, as this turned out to be a trend detail at the Oscars. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA Zoe Saldana breaks the pure romance of exaggerated balloon hems with a daring neckline: a bandeau top made from a mesh fabric studded with crystals. She takes the balloon dress trend, which was already big in 2024, to the extreme with this Saint Laurent dress. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch Selena Gomez wore a skintight Ralph Lauren dress covered in 16,000 glass drops inspired by Sofia Loren. Image: KEYSTONE Only the walking turned out to be not quite so natural, but the "Emilia Pérez" star took that with humor. Image: KEYSTONE At this year's Oscars, the bow was a big hit as a waist decoration. Lupita Nyong'o wore an ivory-colored pleated dress by Chanel with a corsage-inspired bustier with a satin bow as a detail. Image: KEYSTONE Retro moment: Elle Fanning wore a white lace Givenchy dress with a contrasting black velvet bow detail. Image: KEYSTONE Oscars 2025: The most exciting dresses from the red carpet We would love to call Ariana Grande's dress the "cupcake dress". The creation by Schiaparelli is an extravagant peplum dress. Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo While peplums usually tend to be elegant details to flatter the waist, here it comes in an exaggerated shape so that the hips are emphasized to the maximum. The details are also exciting: the fabric of the pleated jumper is covered with hundreds of thousands of crystals, rhinestones and pearls. Image: KEYSTONE Fellow actress from "Wicked" Cynthia Erivo also loves a spectacular look and opted for extreme shapes for a theatrical red carpet moment thanks to a dark green velvet gown by Louis Vuitton. Image: KEYSTONE Statement metallic nails, which were present on almost all the big red carpets in 2025, are a must in this look. For the perfectly staged grand entrance. Image: KEYSTONE Demi Moore also has a "curve push" on her hips thanks to a peplum that is shaped like a large bow. A crystal-studded creation by Armani Privé. Image: KEYSTONE Mikey Madison, who won in the "Best Actress in a Leading Role" category, was one of the best dressed of the evening. She wore a feminine Dior dress, picking up on the already popular train trend. More exciting is the waist-accentuating bow, as this turned out to be a trend detail at the Oscars. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA Zoe Saldana breaks the pure romance of exaggerated balloon hems with a daring neckline: a bandeau top made from a mesh fabric studded with crystals. She takes the balloon dress trend, which was already big in 2024, to the extreme with this Saint Laurent dress. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch Selena Gomez wore a skintight Ralph Lauren dress covered in 16,000 glass drops inspired by Sofia Loren. Image: KEYSTONE Only the walking turned out to be not quite so natural, but the "Emilia Pérez" star took that with humor. Image: KEYSTONE At this year's Oscars, the bow was a big hit as a waist decoration. Lupita Nyong'o wore an ivory-colored pleated dress by Chanel with a corsage-inspired bustier with a satin bow as a detail. Image: KEYSTONE Retro moment: Elle Fanning wore a white lace Givenchy dress with a contrasting black velvet bow detail. Image: KEYSTONE

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you Big ladies, bigger silhouettes - the stars were all about maximum staging on the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars.

Trends were taken up and taken to the extreme. Show more

When Hollywood becomes the biggest stage in the world, the stars don't need to be asked twice - at least in terms of fashion. And 2025 is no exception, as the motto was: more is more - thanks to sometimes exaggerated and dramatic silhouettes.

For the stars, the red carpet is far more than just a catwalk for award ceremonies. Rather, it is a stage and often also a career boost, because those who stand out here can not only enjoy media attention and an enormous increase in their presence on social media, but also establish themselves as fashion darlings.

This usually results in collaborations with luxury brands and lucrative campaign contracts.

However, the game with the big gown for the wow appearance is not easy. A glamorous dress is far from enough to shine at fashion level when it comes to being remembered - and even more so when it comes to writing a piece of fashion history.

The red carpet of the Oscars, the most important event in the film industry, provides the stage for one of the most influential events of the year. This is where trends are set, iconic looks are born, which can also require fashion risks to be taken.

While the color palette at this year's ceremony was rather muted with soft tones, fashion enthusiasts got their money's worth thanks to exciting cuts: from skin-tight, sparkling dresses to extravagant and exaggerated silhouettes resulting from trends such as peplum (peplum) or balloon hemlines being mercilessly taken to extremes.

An emerging trend at the 2025 Oscars: the bow as a waist embellishment.

See which stars wowed with breathtaking gowns and who polarized with daring outfits in the picture gallery.

