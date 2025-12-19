The Hotel Castell in Zuoz GR, built in 1912, will temporarily cease operations from March 2026. ZVG

The Hotel Castell in Zuoz will cease operations indefinitely in spring 2026. There has been no public communication about this so far. The background to this is a planned renovation following the sale of the hotel to new owners.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Hotel Castell in Zuoz GR will close from March 23, 2026 until further notice.

This is due to extensive renovations following a change of ownership.

There has been no official media release to date.

Built in 1912, the Hotel Castell above Zuoz is considered one of the best-known art hotels in Switzerland. Architecture, contemporary art and an independent hotel concept have made the hotel famous far beyond the Engadin. Works by internationally renowned artists such as Pippiloti Rist, Fischli/Weiss and Roman Signer still characterize the Castell today.

But now the bombshell. According to information available to blue News, the staff have been informed that the hotel will close on March 23, 2026 and operations will cease for an unknown period of time.

The hotel is said to be closing for extensive construction and renovation work. There is no public information about this yet, nor is there any information on the website. Guests who have already made a reservation after 22 March 2026 have not yet been informed either.

Renovation after change of ownership

Investments are planned in the building technology, the rooms, the bathrooms, the public areas and the terrace. The aim is to bring the building up to a modern standard in terms of construction and technology, as guests have been informed.

How long the work will take and when a reopening is possible has not yet been communicated. A time frame of one to three years for the work has been promised to guests.

The hotel was sold in fall 2024 to members of the family behind the internationally renowned Hauser & Wirth gallery. Artfarm, the hospitality company owned by Iwan and Manuela Wirth, with a focus on hotels and gastronomy in the art and culture sector, is responsible for operations.

No public communication

The responsible contact at Artfarm did not respond to blue News' inquiries. Those responsible also do not comment publicly on the situation of the employees. The only thing that is clear is that bookings will no longer be possible after March 23, 2026 and that guests and employees were only informed a few days ago.

In an interview with "Hotel Inside", Federica Bertolini, General Manager of Artfarm, said after the acquisition of the Hotel Castell a year ago: "The new owners are looking forward to continuing the historic tradition and history of the Castell."

