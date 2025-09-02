The Smashing Machine Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson plays UFC legend Mark Kerr Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment His girlfriend Dawn Staples is played by Emily Blunt. Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment The "real" Mark Kerr was also present at the world premiere in Venice. Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment The Smashing Machine Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson plays UFC legend Mark Kerr Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment His girlfriend Dawn Staples is played by Emily Blunt. Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment The "real" Mark Kerr was also present at the world premiere in Venice. Image: © Ascot Elite Entertainment

If this title makes you think of a hard-hitting action movie, you're way off the mark. "The Smashing Machine" is a subtle drama about UFC legend Mark Kerr. Dwayne Johnson's portrayal of the fighter is outstanding.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Smashing Machine" tells the story of a formative period in the life of MMA fighter Mark Kerr, who popularized the controversial UFC.

Although the sensitive drama doesn't quite manage to tell the story in a really gripping way, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivers a highly emotional performance.

Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is primarily known for his performances in action comedies. "Welcome to the Jungle", the "Fast & Furious" series, the two "Jumanji" films and "Baywatch" are among his best-known films.

However, the likeable, tall muscleman has never been seen in profound dramas. His latest film "The Smashing Machine" now changes this and presents him from a completely new angle.

In the sports drama by Benny Safdie ("Good Time" / "Uncut Gems"), "The Rock" embodies UFC legend Mark Kerr. The film focuses on his formative years between 1997 and 2000, when Mark Kerr, together with his coach and friend Mark Coleman, played a key role in popularizing mixed martial arts, or MMA for short, worldwide. The fighters are flown to Japan for the first global events of the UFC ("Ultimate Fighting Championship").

Mark Kerr is considered invincible in the ring. He accepts anything for success and helps himself by administering intravenous opiates as painkillers before his fights. These aids result in a severe addiction and admission to a rehab clinic.

The mental strain of the fights, the drug addiction and the complicated relationship with his girlfriend Dawn (Emily Blunt) take their toll on Mark emotionally.

Fragility despite a massive appearance

And it is precisely these circumstances that Benny Safdie scrutinizes dramaturgically in the narrative. Dwayne Johnson himself originally approached Safdie with the idea for the project. He is probably the only actor with the right physical presence to authentically embody Mark Kerr.

From the very first minutes of the film, it is clear that "The Rock" has studied this character meticulously. His look at the beginning is unusual and funny, for once with hair on his head. And his likeable character is expressed in various everyday situations: In the waiting room of the doctor's office in an exchange with an elderly woman and her grandson, at the fair with his girlfriend and at the training center with his colleagues. He speaks gently and in a pleasantly friendly voice.

At the same time, however, he is also capable of exploding violently in arguments with his lover. It is remarkable that such a physically massive being can appear so fragile. And this is primarily thanks to Dwayne's moving performance.

Dwayne Johnson's best acting performance of his career

Unfortunately, "The Smashing Machine" doesn't really succeed in captivating in narrative terms. The fight scenes are deliberately rather rare and don't achieve the necessary intensity. Although they are beautifully filmed, sometimes very close up and from various perspectives around the ring, their depiction rarely seems really intense and not as brutal as they actually are in reality.

The conflict scenes between Mark and Dawn are sometimes repetitive and don't achieve the same intensity as Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story", for example.

And ultimately, the movie fails to convey how the sport was able to become so popular. The flight to Japan alone was certainly not enough.

However, the shortcomings in the storytelling do not stop the likeable "The Rock" from delivering the best acting performance of his career and authentically conveying the big emotions. This fact alone makes "The Smashing Machine" worth seeing! And perhaps the film will bring the former wrestler his first Oscar nomination after an acting career spanning almost 25 years. There was already a 15-minute standing ovation at the world premiere in Venice and many tears were shed by the rock-like leading actor.

"The Smashing Machine" will be screened at blue Cinema from October 2.

