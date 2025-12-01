Princess Aiko visited the Buddhist temple Wat Xieng Thong Luang Prabang in Laos on November 20, 2025. KEYSTONE

In Japan, only a man may become emperor - a law that excludes Princess Aiko despite her direct lineage. The monarchy is at an impasse because the next heir to the throne is young and the male line is thinning out.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito, has no claim to the throne despite her direct lineage, as the law in Japan states that only men may become emperor.

She is regarded as a modern, popular representative of the imperial family and most recently represented Japan on an official visit to Laos.

The only current heir to the throne is her 18-year-old cousin Hisahito, which, in view of the lack of male offspring, has led to renewed calls for a reform of the succession system. Show more

Princess Aiko turns 24 on December 1. Despite her position as the only child of the imperial couple - and a direct descendant of the over 2,600-year-old Yamato dynasty - she has no prospect of the throne.

Modern royal

In her native Japan, Aiko is seen as a modern representative of the monarchy. After several public appearances, she is also regarded as a popular personality. Aiko studied Japanese language and literature and honed her English at the renowned Eton College.

In November, she appeared on her most recent state tour of Laos - another milestone in her Royal career.

Succession to the throne is a male affair

If Aiko had been born into a different royal family, she would - probably - have long been crown princess with the prospect of the throne.

But in Japan, the Imperial Household Law of 1947 stipulates that only men can inherit the Chrysanthemum Throne.

For Aiko, this means that her cousin Hisahito of Akishino (18), who is currently the only male hopeful in the imperial family, is first in line to succeed her.

The legal situation has long been a source of controversy in Japan. Many see an urgent need for reform, precisely because there are hardly any male successors. Nevertheless, the law remains untouched: Women are denied the throne, and by marrying outside the aristocracy they lose their status in the imperial house and cannot pass it on to their children.

