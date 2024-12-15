In the TV series "The Day of the Jackal", lead actor Eddie Redmayne is a master of disguise. Image: Marcell Piti

His role in the series "The Day of the Jackal" made Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne think - about society and himself. In this interview, he explains what all this has to do with musician David Bowie.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the first season of the TV series "The Day of the Jackal", Eddie Redmayne plays a masterfully disguised contract killer.

In this interview, the 42-year-old actor explains how an interview with musician David Bowie inspired him to develop the character.

It is one of his first interviews in which he is not heavily made up or extravagantly styled. He shows himself completely pure and allows himself to be interviewed by a journalist," says Redmayne. Show more

With his role in the TV series "The Day of the Jackal", Eddie Redmayne delves deep into the abyss of a charismatic villain. Based on the book of the same name by Frederick Forsythe from the 70s, this "Jackal" is a masterfully disguised contract killer.

In this interview, the 42-year-old actor explains how an unexpected influence from David Bowie inspired him to develop the character, why moral gray areas form the heart of the story and how working on the role led him to reflect on his own approach to pressure and passion.

The finale of the first season has been available to watch on Sky Atlantic since this week. A second season has already been announced.

Eddie Redmayne, how did you find your way into the role of "The Jackal"? What helped you?

I really wanted to work with the wonderful movement coach Alexandra Reynolds again. We've worked together on some of my previous characters, and this time she brought a really fascinating inspiration: an interview with David Bowie from the 70s.

It's one of his first interviews where he's not heavily made up or extravagantly styled. He shows himself completely pure and allows himself to be interviewed by a journalist.

What fascinated you about David Bowie?

What immediately fascinated me was not just his posture, this quiet aloofness, but also the way he talks about why he takes on different personalities and feels more comfortable in these roles than in his own skin. That was so revealing.

How exactly did you use that for your role?

I tried to incorporate a little of that attitude, that detachment and composure, into my character. It was like adapting a bit of Bowie's mindset to give my character a new depth.

And what fascinated you about the story?

To be honest, a lot of things! But what really grabbed me - and maybe it's the same for you watching it - is the way the story plays with good and evil. You know that feeling when you're simultaneously attracted to and repelled by a character? That's exactly how it is with the Jackal.

He's actually the bad guy, but he's so charismatic that you almost forget what he's doing. The script shows every character on a moral spectrum - no one is all good or all bad.

Bianca (editor's note: the intelligence officer is played by Lashana Lynch) and the Jackal are like two sides of the same coin: both extremely pedantic, obsessive and talented. But it is precisely these moral gray areas that make them so exciting.

Can we also learn something from the story for life in our world?

Absolutely. I think our world has changed a lot, especially when it comes to power relations. It is no longer so clear who is pulling the strings and who is just a puppet. And then there's the question: are these puppeteers fighting for the right thing at all? Or perhaps for something completely ambiguous?

Haven't you ever wondered who is actually in control - and whether these decisions are really being made in the best interests?

This is exactly what our society reflects. Sometimes it feels like we're playing a game whose rules we don't know. And while we wonder who is in control, we realize how fluid the boundaries between good, evil and all the shades of grey in between have become. That's what makes it so exciting - and so frightening.

Did this role also make you think about your own way of dealing with pressure and extreme situations?

Absolutely, it really made me think about everything. I'm honestly not a calm person in a crisis - my head often turns to white noise at times like that. And then you play someone who is the exact opposite. I described him to myself in the script like a "knife through butter": precise, cool, efficient (deliberate).

I ask myself: is it possible to adopt this attitude in real life? It's like a sniper shot - you take a deep breath, gently place your fingertip on the trigger, and as you exhale, you release the shot. It's about posture, focus, an almost meditative calm.

An elusive goal.

Sometimes I wonder how much a moment of reflection would help us all - this conscious calm, no matter how great the pressure. Perhaps we should ask ourselves more often: how do we manage to remain truly calm in the decisive moments? That was an important realization for me - on screen and in real life.

Do you think that passion and ambition can sometimes do more harm than good?

Absolutely, yes. For me, it was almost like an analysis of addiction. I see him as an addict in a way. When someone has a talent that is so undeniable and they say, "This is my last job. After this, it's over." Then you can feel this deep inner conflict.

They are two people who are like two sides of the same coin. Both are obsessed with what they do. It's like a kind of workaholism - on the one hand, they want to lead a fulfilled, real life, as partners, perhaps as parents. On the other hand, their work is not only their passion, but also their addiction. And that inevitably leads to conflict.

Do you think this balance is achievable at all - or is it an eternal struggle?

That's exactly what I often ask myself. Do you know the feeling of losing yourself in something to the point where everything else is thrown out of balance? That's exactly what makes this topic so fascinating and at the same time so complicated. It's a knot that you can hardly untie - this balance between passion and personal life. And that's where the real tension begins.

