The new 'GTA 6' trailer reveals more about the story. Rockstar Games

The recent postponement of "GTA 6" to May 2026 caused disappointment among gamers. Now Rockstar Games is making up for it with a visually stunning foretaste of the new chapter in the cult series.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rockstar Games releases second trailer for GTA 6 and confirms the return to Vice City with protagonists Jason and Lucia.

A postponement of the release to May 26, 2026 was already known.

The trailer provides deep insights into the story, characters and game world and underlines the cinematic aspirations of the title. Show more

More than 500 days after the first trailer, Rockstar Games released the second official clip for Grand Theft Auto VI on Monday - not only providing new insights into the story and characters, but also confirming what fans have suspected for months: The return to Vice City is a reality.

On the run through the sunshine state

At the center of the new trailer are the two protagonists Jason and Lucia, who roam the fictional US state of Leonida as a criminal duo à la Bonnie and Clyde. ÊA clear allusion to the real Florida. The scenes shown not only hint at a dense narrative structure, but also at a game world that is likely to set new standards in terms of size and richness of detail.

The official description sums up the setting: "Jason and Lucia have always known that they don't stand a chance. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America." With this, Rockstar is not only announcing a story with classic outlaw pathos, but also a broad narrative stage that will extend across the whole of Leonida.

Vice City in new splendor

Fans of the series will quickly recognize familiar elements in the setting: Neon lights, palm trees, beach promenades - Vice City is back, and in a visually polished form that matches current console hardware. The trailer indicates that the scenes shown are from the PlayStation 5 version. The whole thing is accompanied by the song "Hot Together" by the Pointer Sisters, which combines retro vibes with a contemporary touch.

Just last week, Rockstar announced the postponement of the release date. Instead of fall 2025, GTA 6 will now be released in May 2026. The reason given was clear: quality was the top priority. An official statement read: "We hope you understand that we need this additional time to deliver the quality you expect and deserve."

Publisher Take-Two also demonstratively backed Rockstar. CEO Strauss Zelnick emphasized that they take the development of the titles very seriously and want to give the team the space they need to complete the game. "We remain true to our commitment to excellence."