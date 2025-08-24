"Farmer, single, looking for": second round In the canton of St. Gallen, the lively horse farmer Gabi puts the pedal to the metal with suitor Röbi. Image: CH Media Gabi surprises Röbi with a special kind of bedroom dweller. Röbi takes it easy. Image: CH Media Farmer David from the canton of Vaud and Vesna take a more leisurely approach to the farm week. Image: CH Media Both have the same inhibitions: they are extremely shy. Image: CH Media At the pasta party, David dares to make an advance and delivers a funny tongue twister rhyme. And the mood thaws - slowly. Image: CH Media Jonny, the cowboy from Thurgau, wants to know, he has invited two, er, three ladies-in-waiting. Image: CH Media But Jonny doesn't pick up his ladies on a horse, but on a tractor - barefoot. Image: CH Media Karin (left) and Regula have mixed reactions to the bareback action. They take on the dating adventure and court Jonny. And a third candidate is soon to join them. Uii, uii, uiii! Image: CH Media Farmer Hansjürg and Sibylle seem to have found a - still tender - first spark of love. Image: CH Media Thomas and Cécile are also getting to know each other. They get a little closer while planting trees. Will Thomas also put down roots at Cécile's farm? Image: CH Media Thomas feels right at home on the farm. He cuddles with Cécile's animals - and scores a lot of points with her with his manner. Image: CH Media "Farmer, single, looking for": second round In the canton of St. Gallen, the lively horse farmer Gabi puts the pedal to the metal with suitor Röbi. Image: CH Media Gabi surprises Röbi with a special kind of bedroom dweller. Röbi takes it easy. Image: CH Media Farmer David from the canton of Vaud and Vesna take a more leisurely approach to the farm week. Image: CH Media Both have the same inhibitions: they are extremely shy. Image: CH Media At the pasta party, David dares to make an advance and delivers a funny tongue twister rhyme. And the mood thaws - slowly. Image: CH Media Jonny, the cowboy from Thurgau, wants to know, he has invited two, er, three ladies-in-waiting. Image: CH Media But Jonny doesn't pick up his ladies on a horse, but on a tractor - barefoot. Image: CH Media Karin (left) and Regula have mixed reactions to the bareback action. They take on the dating adventure and court Jonny. And a third candidate is soon to join them. Uii, uii, uiii! Image: CH Media Farmer Hansjürg and Sibylle seem to have found a - still tender - first spark of love. Image: CH Media Thomas and Cécile are also getting to know each other. They get a little closer while planting trees. Will Thomas also put down roots at Cécile's farm? Image: CH Media Thomas feels right at home on the farm. He cuddles with Cécile's animals - and scores a lot of points with her with his manner. Image: CH Media

The second round of "Bauer, single, sucht" is also full of surprises: from rubbery bedfellows to a shy flirt attack and a brisk multiple date.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the second round of "Bauer, single, sucht", unusual moments cause a stir - from a rubber doll in the bedroom to a multiple date.

While farmer's wife Gabi and Röbi are busy flirting, shy David and Vesna are only slowly feeling their way towards each other.

Sparks also fly in Thurgau, Bern and Obwalden: Jonny invites three women at once, while Hansjürg and Sibylle as well as Cécile and Thomas experience their first moments of love. Show more

In the second round of "Bauer, ledig, sucht", there is still a lot of flirting and cuddling.

Farmer Gabi from the canton of St. Gallen is at the forefront of the flirting championships. The widow enjoys her time with farm visitor Röbi, gives him kisses on the cheek and even shares an intimate secret with him: she has a rubber doll in her bedroom. And Röbi? He takes it in his stride. The only condition: Rubber Hans has to vacate the room if he moves in.

Meanwhile, farmer David in the canton of Vaud is taking a more leisurely approach to his week of love with Vesna. The reason? They both suffer from extreme shyness. Every sentence is carefully considered, as is every gesture. At the pasta party, David scores points with Vesna with a funny tongue twister rhyme. Slowly, slowly things seem to be moving forward.

Three ladies-in-waiting at once

Lonely cowboy Jonny from Thurgau wants to know: He has invited three women to the farm week.

But two love candidates turn up for the first time: Regula and Karin. The third woman will join them later.

And Jonny picks up the two ladies - not on horseback - but in a vintage tractor. Jonny surprises Regula and Karin with his all-natural look. He presents himself in shorts, a T-shirt and bare feet. The topless action is received differently. Nevertheless, they both want to stay on the farm and court the lonely cowboy.

Things are also going well in the cantons of Bern and Obwalden

Farmer Hansjürg and Sibylle seem to have struck up a - still tender - love affair. Sybille lends a hand with the haymaking - Hansjürg is taken with her. The flirt barometer is rising in the canton of Bern.

Meanwhile, Cécile and Thomas, who are demisexual, are also getting to know each other in the canton of Obwalden. Cécile likes the fact that Thomas lends a hand on the farm and pets the animals.

When the two of them plant Thomas's present - a delicate little tree - they share a close moment. Is this the first spark of love? Will Thomas also put down roots on Cécile's farm?

The love stars seem to be aligned quite well for the love-hungry farmers this season ...

