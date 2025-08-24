"Farmer, single, looking for" The second round is full of love surprises
Carlotta Henggeler
24.8.2025
The second round of "Bauer, single, sucht" is also full of surprises: from rubbery bedfellows to a shy flirt attack and a brisk multiple date.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- In the second round of "Bauer, single, sucht", unusual moments cause a stir - from a rubber doll in the bedroom to a multiple date.
- While farmer's wife Gabi and Röbi are busy flirting, shy David and Vesna are only slowly feeling their way towards each other.
- Sparks also fly in Thurgau, Bern and Obwalden: Jonny invites three women at once, while Hansjürg and Sibylle as well as Cécile and Thomas experience their first moments of love.
In the second round of "Bauer, ledig, sucht", there is still a lot of flirting and cuddling.
Farmer Gabi from the canton of St. Gallen is at the forefront of the flirting championships. The widow enjoys her time with farm visitor Röbi, gives him kisses on the cheek and even shares an intimate secret with him: she has a rubber doll in her bedroom. And Röbi? He takes it in his stride. The only condition: Rubber Hans has to vacate the room if he moves in.
Meanwhile, farmer David in the canton of Vaud is taking a more leisurely approach to his week of love with Vesna. The reason? They both suffer from extreme shyness. Every sentence is carefully considered, as is every gesture. At the pasta party, David scores points with Vesna with a funny tongue twister rhyme. Slowly, slowly things seem to be moving forward.
Three ladies-in-waiting at once
Lonely cowboy Jonny from Thurgau wants to know: He has invited three women to the farm week.
But two love candidates turn up for the first time: Regula and Karin. The third woman will join them later.
And Jonny picks up the two ladies - not on horseback - but in a vintage tractor. Jonny surprises Regula and Karin with his all-natural look. He presents himself in shorts, a T-shirt and bare feet. The topless action is received differently. Nevertheless, they both want to stay on the farm and court the lonely cowboy.
Things are also going well in the cantons of Bern and Obwalden
Farmer Hansjürg and Sibylle seem to have struck up a - still tender - love affair. Sybille lends a hand with the haymaking - Hansjürg is taken with her. The flirt barometer is rising in the canton of Bern.
Meanwhile, Cécile and Thomas, who are demisexual, are also getting to know each other in the canton of Obwalden. Cécile likes the fact that Thomas lends a hand on the farm and pets the animals.
When the two of them plant Thomas's present - a delicate little tree - they share a close moment. Is this the first spark of love? Will Thomas also put down roots on Cécile's farm?
The love stars seem to be aligned quite well for the love-hungry farmers this season ...