A touching moment: Princess Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte play the piano together at the "Together At Christmas" concert. Picture: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Princess Kate and her daughter Charlotte play the piano duet "Holm Sound" by Erland Cooper during the "Together At Christmas" concert. Now the composer reveals secrets about the performance.

Bruno Bötschi

The royal duo performed the piece "Holm Sound" by Scottish composer Erland Cooper

The 41-year-old musician attended the recording live at Windsor Castle - and has now revealed some secrets about the royal duet to the BBC. Show more

It was a royal moment that gave goosebumps and will probably be remembered for a long time to come: Princess Kate sat down at the piano with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, during the "Together At Christmas" concert.

The moving duet had previously been recorded in the Inner Hall at Windsor Castle and broadcast on British TV on Christmas Eve.

The video has also recently been made available on YouTube. Mother and daughter performed the piece "Holm Sound" by Scottish composer Erland Cooper.

Cooper: "Kate and Charlotte were simply good"

The 41-year-old musician was present at the recording of the royal duet and was overwhelmed by the performance of the two women.

"I had a conversation with Princess Kate at the beginning of the year and knew that she loved playing this piece of music," Cooper told the BBC.

Months later, the wife of heir to the throne William contacted the musician again and invited him to Windsor Castle. There he was finally allowed to hear his piece "played by two princesses".

The composer did not have to give the royal duo many instructions. "They were just so good," says Cooper.

He continued: "They played several times, then they asked me to play briefly and I gave them a few little pointers. But I didn't really need that. I think I was there more as a cheerleader."

Kate played with her left hand, Charlotte with her right

Kate and Charlotte performed their piano duet in an unusual way: While the mother played with her left hand, her daughter only used her right hand.

"Playing in front of the composer and a camera crew is nerve-wracking for anyone," Cooper told the BBC. However, there was no sign of nervousness in either Kate or Charlotte.

"Holm Sound" has a special meaning for Erland Cooper. The composer wrote the piece for his mother, who also has the first name Charlotte.

It is therefore no surprise that Princess Charlotte made a lasting impression on the Scottish musician: "She is very self-confident. She played it really well, beautifully."

