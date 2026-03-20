Jeanne Calment, pictured here on February 20, 1997 in Arles shortly before her 122nd birthday, was long considered the oldest person in the world. The Frenchwoman, who was blind and almost deaf, regularly celebrated her birthdays in the presence of international media. She died on August 4, 1997 at the age of 122. KEYSTONE

Why do some people live to be over 100 years old - and remain amazingly fit? Swiss researchers have found clues that could change our understanding of healthy ageing.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, the number of centenarians is increasing significantly, and a study from Geneva and Lausanne is investigating their biological characteristics.

Researchers identified 37 proteins in the blood of centenarians that are associated with slower ageing and are more similar to the profiles of younger people.

Centenarians are often surprisingly physically and mentally fit and psychologically resilient, with lifestyle, environment and only around 25% of genes influencing ageing. Show more

Switzerland is a good place to grow very old: Even by international standards, it is one of the countries with the highest life expectancy. With an average of around 83 to 84 years, it is in the top group worldwide - only countries such as Japan and Singapore perform slightly better. Data from the OECD, WHO and the Federal Statistical Office also show that women in particular live to be over 85 on average in this country.

At the end of 2024, there were around 2,200 centenarians living in this country - around 470 more than four years earlier. This corresponds to 24 people aged 100 or over per 100,000 inhabitants.

Growing number of centenarians by gender from 1950 to 2024. Swiss 100

The proportion is particularly high in the cantons of Ticino, Neuchâtel and Basel-Stadt, each with over 40 centenarians per 100,000 inhabitants. By contrast, the rate is significantly lower in Valais and Appenzell Innerrhoden, where it is less than 15.

Number of centenarians per 100,000 inhabitants by canton. Swiss 100

Researchers are also investigating why some people grow particularly old: as part of the "Swiss 100" study, scientists from the Universities of Geneva and Lausanne took a close look at the blood of centenarians. They identified 37 proteins whose profile is associated with slower ageing, as they report in the journal "Aging Cell". These proteins are more similar to those of adults aged between 30 and 60 than to the profiles of 80- to 90-year-olds. Five proteins that are associated with oxidative stress stand out in particular, reports "SRF".

Focus on oxidative stress

Oxidative stress is caused by so-called free radicals - highly reactive molecules that can damage cells, proteins and even genetic material. They are produced as a by-product of normal metabolic processes, among other things, but are increasingly formed during chronic inflammation, for example when the immune system fights pathogens.

If the body cannot sufficiently neutralize these molecules, for example with antioxidants, cell damage occurs. This is associated with ageing processes and diseases such as cardiovascular disorders or neurodegenerative diseases.

Why are 100-year-olds so interesting for research?

More and more people are living to a very old age: the number of over 85-year-olds and centenarians worldwide has been rising sharply for decades - the number of over 85-year-olds in Europe could even double by 2050. Experts assume that every second child born in industrialized countries after 2000 will reach the age of 100.

This development poses challenges for societies, as age is the greatest risk factor for disease. At the same time, people age very differently: while some develop health problems early on, others remain fit into old age.

Centenarians are a particular focus of research: they are considered examples of "healthy ageing" as they are less likely to develop diseases such as cancer, diabetes or cardiovascular conditions. Researchers hope to use them to better understand how a long and healthy life is possible.

Another cause is declining mitochondria, the "power plants" of the cells that produce energy. As we age, they work less efficiently and release more harmful by-products. All the more remarkable: according to study author Karl-Heinz Krause, these processes are much more stable in centenarians - their cells continue to produce energy efficiently and are less affected by harmful processes, similar to much younger people.

Still surprisingly fit in the head at 100

Those who reach the age of 100 often remain mentally fit for a long time: a further evaluation of the "Swiss 100" study shows that 37% of centenarians in Switzerland have no cognitive impairments. A further 20 percent have only slight impairments.

Also mentally crisis-proof

Many centenarians are also surprisingly mentally robust: "What is surprising is how many of them are mentally resilient," psychologist Daniela Jopp from the University of Lausanne told SRF. Despite numerous personal and historical crises, most of them report a high level of life satisfaction.

Researchers attribute this resilience to their life experience, a positive attitude and a high level of adaptability, among other things.

How old can we get?

The maximum age a person can reach is unclear. What is certain, however, is that environment and lifestyle play a key role, as only around 25 percent of the ageing process is genetic.

The French woman Jeanne Calment is considered the oldest person in history: she lived to be 122 years and 164 days old. She was still taking fencing lessons at the age of 85 and cycling until she was 100. She only gave up her beloved chocolate at the age of 119 - on the advice of her doctor.

According to researchers, Jeanne Calment owed her long life to several factors - including a wealthy, low-stress environment and an active social life. It is also striking that she reportedly started smoking very late in life - allegedly at the age of 112.

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