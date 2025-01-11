Dave Coulier suffers from lymph node cancer. Now the 65-year-old actor talks about his treatment. Picture: IMAGO/Newscom World

Dave Coulier suffers from aggressive lymph node cancer. Now the US comedian talks in a podcast about his chemotherapy and the many side effects that are causing him problems.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last November, Dave Coulier made it public that he had lymph node cancer.

Now the 65-year-old actor and comedian talks about the disease and its treatment in the podcast "Full House Rewind".

"It will be nice to have hair again," says Coulier. Show more

Dave Coulier is suffering from lymph node cancer. Last October, the actor and comedian was diagnosed with aggressive stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Now Coulier, who became famous as the lead actor in the sitcom "Full House", spoke to fellow actor Marla Sokoloff on the podcast "Full House Rewind" about his illness and his treatment.

"I'm feeling good. My hair hasn't grown back at this point," says Coulier at the beginning of the interview. The comedian underwent chemotherapy just two weeks after his diagnosis and shaved his head "as a preventative measure".

"It will be nice to have hair again"

In cold Detroit, where the comedian lives, he has realized in recent weeks how much hair warms the head. Then he laughs and says: "I don't know if I'll grow it super long to make up for it somehow. It will be nice to have hair again."

Later, David Coulier talks about the side effects of chemotherapy. He compares them to a rollercoaster.

The worst thing is "the side effects of the side effects. And then you take a drug to counteract them".

Coulier's body is "constantly in fight or flight mode"

According to the actor, the administration of this drug cocktail ensures that his body is "constantly in fight or flight mode".

David Coulier made his illness public last November. The cancer was in its third stage and was "very aggressive", he explained at the time in the US magazine "People".

At least there is one piece of good news: Coulier's bone marrow is said not to be affected by the cancer. This has improved his "chances of recovery from a low value to 90 percent".

