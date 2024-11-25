Here you will find the best tips from 100-year-olds and age researchers ...
"Laughter is the best medicine" became a proverb for a reason. Anyone who laughs heartily is doing their health a big favor in various ways: 20 seconds is roughly equivalent to three minutes of fast rowing. If you laugh for a whole two minutes, you save yourself 20 minutes of jogging.
Laughter has been proven to strengthen the immune system! There are more antibodies in the blood after a burst of laughter. In addition, happiness hormones are released and stamina is increased. Illnesses such as headaches and depression can also be alleviated through laughter. So go to laughter yoga if you don't have any funny people around you.
Loners have a shorter life expectancy than people who frequently surround themselves with their loved ones. Various studies have proven this. Friends make us happy, lower our stress levels and support us in difficult times and when making decisions. Researchers have even found out how many friends you need for a long, happy life ...
According to a study by Oxford University, five is the perfect number of close friends to meet frequently and in person (online social media friends do NOT help you live longer!). In addition, a dozen or so other allies ensure happiness, health and the good feeling of not being alone.
The healthiest people who live the longest do so in a so-called Blue Zone. There are only five in the world: Loma Linda (California), the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, Okinawa (Japan), Sardinia and the Greek island of Ikaria. In these places, the inhabitants are more than twice as likely to age healthily and live to be over 90 or even 100. But why?
Studies have shown that the inhabitants of the Blue Zones have integrated some life-prolonging measures into their everyday lives as a matter of course - and you can too, no matter where you live ...
People in a Blue Zone eat fresh, unprocessed food, mainly plants and fish and very little meat and sugar. They also have a purpose in life and are in close contact with other people.
They spend a lot of time outdoors in the fresh air. With good sun protection, of course. Nature has a positive effect on our health in many ways: Daylight stimulates vitamin D production, for example. This is important for strong bones for the rest of our lives.
Researchers at Stanford University found that every minute spent outdoors has a life-prolonging effect. People who walked through forests for 90 minutes significantly reduced the risk of developing stress-related illnesses. Anxiety, depression and high blood pressure were also reduced. A Harvard study even showed that women who live in rural areas surrounded by nature have a twelve percent lower mortality rate than city dwellers.
You don't have to lift weights in the gym to age healthily. Exercise in the fresh air is the secret recipe for bestagers: but they do this naturally, without training like a maniac for a marathon, for example. Instead, they walk a lot, because you don't have to exhaust yourself completely to be fit.
50 percent of what is physically possible is enough! This theory is also supported by Ayurveda teachings. In addition to brisk walks, stretching, yoga and meditation (proven to promote cell renewal), breathing exercises and swimming are also good ways to keep fit.
Let's start slowly: The more sex you have, the better you feel. Both men and women benefit from the processes that take place in the body: Happiness hormones are released, pain - for example in the head - can be alleviated and having fun in bed also keeps you fit! The risk of prostate and breast cancer is also reduced, as is blood pressure.
A study published in "The British Medical Journal" examined the connection between sex and years of life. The result: the participants had up to 50 percent better life expectancy. Ideally, you should have two orgasms a day. This can also be achieved alone ...
Even if 10 hours of sleep sometimes feels like the best achievable state, this should not become the rule if you want to reach 100. Various research groups agree that sleeping more than 7 and less than 5.5 hours a night shortens life expectancy. Incidentally, men who sleep next to a woman live healthier and longer. Unfortunately, the reverse is not true ...
Let's just let the figures speak for themselves: According to a study published in Die Welt, the life expectancy of a 40-year-old man is reduced by seven to nine years if he smokes more than ten cigarettes a day! If they smoke fewer than ten cigarettes a day, they will still live around five years less on this planet.
To summarize: Walk quickly with friends to a vegetarian beach restaurant, don't smoke, but laugh for at least two minutes, then go to bed to have sex and then sleep for 6.5 hours!
100 years young: the easy way to extend your life
Here you will find the best tips from 100-year-olds and age researchers ...
"Laughter is the best medicine" became a proverb for a reason. Anyone who laughs heartily is doing their health a big favor in various ways: 20 seconds is roughly equivalent to three minutes of fast rowing. If you laugh for a whole two minutes, you save yourself 20 minutes of jogging.
Laughter has been proven to strengthen the immune system! There are more antibodies in the blood after a burst of laughter. In addition, happiness hormones are released and stamina is increased. Illnesses such as headaches and depression can also be alleviated through laughter. So go to laughter yoga if you don't have any funny people around you.
Loners have a shorter life expectancy than people who frequently surround themselves with their loved ones. Various studies have proven this. Friends make us happy, lower our stress levels and support us in difficult times and when making decisions. Researchers have even found out how many friends you need for a long, happy life ...
According to a study by Oxford University, five is the perfect number of close friends to meet frequently and in person (online social media friends do NOT help you live longer!). In addition, a dozen or so other allies ensure happiness, health and the good feeling of not being alone.
The healthiest people who live the longest do so in a so-called Blue Zone. There are only five in the world: Loma Linda (California), the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, Okinawa (Japan), Sardinia and the Greek island of Ikaria. In these places, the inhabitants are more than twice as likely to age healthily and live to be over 90 or even 100. But why?
Studies have shown that the inhabitants of the Blue Zones have integrated some life-prolonging measures into their everyday lives as a matter of course - and you can too, no matter where you live ...
People in a Blue Zone eat fresh, unprocessed food, mainly plants and fish and very little meat and sugar. They also have a purpose in life and are in close contact with other people.
They spend a lot of time outdoors in the fresh air. With good sun protection, of course. Nature has a positive effect on our health in many ways: Daylight stimulates vitamin D production, for example. This is important for strong bones for the rest of our lives.
Researchers at Stanford University found that every minute spent outdoors has a life-prolonging effect. People who walked through forests for 90 minutes significantly reduced the risk of developing stress-related illnesses. Anxiety, depression and high blood pressure were also reduced. A Harvard study even showed that women who live in rural areas surrounded by nature have a twelve percent lower mortality rate than city dwellers.
You don't have to lift weights in the gym to age healthily. Exercise in the fresh air is the secret recipe for bestagers: but they do this naturally, without training like a maniac for a marathon, for example. Instead, they walk a lot, because you don't have to exhaust yourself completely to be fit.
50 percent of what is physically possible is enough! This theory is also supported by Ayurveda teachings. In addition to brisk walks, stretching, yoga and meditation (proven to promote cell renewal), breathing exercises and swimming are also good ways to keep fit.
Let's start slowly: The more sex you have, the better you feel. Both men and women benefit from the processes that take place in the body: Happiness hormones are released, pain - for example in the head - can be alleviated and having fun in bed also keeps you fit! The risk of prostate and breast cancer is also reduced, as is blood pressure.
A study published in "The British Medical Journal" examined the connection between sex and years of life. The result: the participants had up to 50 percent better life expectancy. Ideally, you should have two orgasms a day. This can also be achieved alone ...
Even if 10 hours of sleep sometimes feels like the best achievable state, this should not become the rule if you want to reach 100. Various research groups agree that sleeping more than 7 and less than 5.5 hours a night shortens life expectancy. Incidentally, men who sleep next to a woman live healthier and longer. Unfortunately, the reverse is not true ...
Let's just let the figures speak for themselves: According to a study published in Die Welt, the life expectancy of a 40-year-old man is reduced by seven to nine years if he smokes more than ten cigarettes a day! If they smoke fewer than ten cigarettes a day, they will still live around five years less on this planet.
To summarize: Walk quickly with friends to a vegetarian beach restaurant, don't smoke, but laugh for at least two minutes, then go to bed to have sex and then sleep for 6.5 hours!
How much sleep, sport, sex or sunshine do you need to live a long and healthy life? We tell you which activities you should do how often and for how long to aim for 100.
It is well known that sport, sleep and sex are beneficial for your health. Unfortunately, you can't fit these and other activities into your life for hours on end. And you don't have to: in the picture gallery, we reveal how often you should - and shouldn't! - to live as healthy and long as possible.
More from the Entertainment section