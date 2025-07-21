Al-Waleed's father Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud announced his son's death on X. Picture: Khaled bin Talal/X

After more than 20 years in a coma, Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal has died at the age of 36. This was announced by his father on social media.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2005, Saudi Prince Al-Waleed was seriously injured in a car accident in London at the age of 15.

Since then, he has been in a coma in a Saudi clinic.

Now Al-Waleed's father Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud announced his son's death on X. Show more

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family, suffered a brain haemorrhage after a car accident in London in 2005 and fell into a coma.

Now, at the age of 36, the prince died last Saturday in a clinic in Saudi Arabia. Al-Waleed's father Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud announced his son's death in a post on X:

"With hearts full of trust in Allah's will and providence and with deep sorrow and grief, we mourn the loss of our beloved son Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today in Allah's mercy."

Prince was only 15 years old at the time of the accident

The prince's father also wrote that the funeral service would take place on Sunday, July 20.

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal was only 15 years old at the time of the accident and was studying at a military academy in London. After the accident, he was admitted to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, where he has been in a coma ever since.

His fate made him known worldwide as the "sleeping prince" of Saudi Arabia.

More videos from the department