King Carl XVI Gustaf: My love for Silvia changed everything King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have been married for 50 years. Image: dpa Silvia Sommerlath, a commoner, met and fell in love with Carl Gustaf at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. With their engagement in March 1976 and their wedding that same summer, she finally immersed herself fully in the royal world. Image: dpa King Carl XVI Gustaf has also weathered many stormy times during his long reign. Is there still a spark between the royal couple after 50 years of marriage? That’s what a journalist wants to know in a new TV documentary about Queen Silvia. Silvia’s answer: “For me, there is.” Image: Silas Stein/dpa The Swedish royal family at the Royal Palace during the Nobel Prize celebrations in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 10, 2025: Christopher O’Neill, Princess Madeleine, Queen Silvia, King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, and Prince Carl Philip. Image: IMAGO/TT King Carl XVI Gustaf: My love for Silvia changed everything King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have been married for 50 years. Image: dpa Silvia Sommerlath, a commoner, met and fell in love with Carl Gustaf at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. With their engagement in March 1976 and their wedding that same summer, she finally immersed herself fully in the royal world. Image: dpa King Carl XVI Gustaf has also weathered many stormy times during his long reign. Is there still a spark between the royal couple after 50 years of marriage? That’s what a journalist wants to know in a new TV documentary about Queen Silvia. Silvia’s answer: “For me, there is.” Image: Silas Stein/dpa The Swedish royal family at the Royal Palace during the Nobel Prize celebrations in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 10, 2025: Christopher O’Neill, Princess Madeleine, Queen Silvia, King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, and Prince Carl Philip. Image: IMAGO/TT

The sparks are still flying, says Sweden’s Queen Silvia. Even in their 80s, she and her husband Carl XVI Gustaf still enjoy a little dance on the dance floor. In the past, there were times when things got really rocky.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In a TV documentary marking their golden wedding anniversary , Sweden’s Queen Silvia reveals that the spark is still there between her and Carl Gustaf, even after 50 years of marriage.

The king responds to the declaration of love with a typical joke about his back.

Despite rumors of affairs and a scandalous book, the Swedish royal couple has always stuck together. Show more

Is there still a spark between the Swedish royal couple after 50 years of marriage? That’s what a journalist wants to know in a new TV documentary on the golden wedding anniversary (June 19) of Carl XVI Gustaf and Silvia.

The Queen’s reply, directed at her husband: “I don’t know about you, but for me, it does.” The King retorts: “I think it creaks above all—in my back.”

The Swedish monarch’s sense of humor is unique. But it’s one of the reasons why the young Silvia Sommerlath fell in love with the then-Crown Prince in 1972—and has been by his side for five decades now.

Their love story began at the Olympic Games in Munich, where Silvia was working as a head hostess. “The first thing I noticed was that he had a twinkle in his eyes,” says the Queen about her first encounter with her future husband in the TV4 documentary “The Royal Couple – 50 Years Together.”

Even back then, he had a mischievous streak. “He took a telescope and looked at me through it from a distance of about five feet. I laughed a lot about that.”

A Newcomer to the Palace: Silvia’s Leap into the Deep End

Although she initially spoke only broken Swedish, the commoner with German and Brazilian roots charmed the Swedes with her gentle manner right away.

At the engagement in March 1976, she sits shyly on a dark green sofa and giggles nervously: “I’m very happy to be in Sweden.” Every now and then, she glances over at her fiancé for help.

But he thinks she’ll manage just fine. “It was a whole new world. I could only promise that I would do my best,” Silvia says today about her early days as a royal.

Thousands of cheering Swedes line the streets in front of Stockholm Palace and throughout the city for the dream wedding in the summer of 1976. Silvia, with a long train and Carl XVI Gustaf by her side, on her way to the altar. Silvia and Carl XVI Gustaf stepping ashore from the royal barge “Vasaorden.”

The royal couple waving as they ride through Stockholm in an open carriage. In the years that followed, the couple had three children: Crown Princess Victoria (48), Prince Carl Philip (47), and Princess Madeleine (44).

The “Dancing Queen” and the Scandal-Prone King

The fact that her mother took such a leap of faith back then impresses her deeply, says Crown Princess Victoria. “The way she did it, how she made Dad’s life’s work her own—now I’m a little moved, because that’s no easy task,” says the Crown Princess in the TV4 documentary.

Her brother Carl Philip says: “It’s inspiring and fascinating that they managed to stick together like that, and the way they did it. They really are a team.”

The cohesion of this team is put to a serious test in 2010. The book “The Reluctant Monarch,” published that year, accuses King Carl XVI Gustaf of a penchant for parties in the red-light district—and for affairs. Silvia remains undeterred by the scandalous book. She remains silent about the revelations and continues to fulfill her duties.

And so it is that even after 50 years, the two are still a team. And now: grandparents to nine grandchildren.

Silvia once described being a grandmother as the “dessert of life.” In the TV4 documentary, she gushes: “It’s a blessing and so incredibly fun with them.”

How can one imagine the royal couple as grandparents? “Just as one imagines a grandmother and grandfather,” says Crown Princess Victoria. “They serve lots of ice cream and are especially sweet.”

A kiss during the ABBA dance

Not only in their private lives, but also at work, Silvia and Carl XVI Gustaf continue to give it their all, as the heir to the throne tells TV4. Victoria doesn’t always think that’s a good idea.

“They really set a fast pace. And as their daughter, I sometimes think they shouldn’t work so hard all the time,” she says. “But at the same time, I see how much joy it brings them.”

Besides, the two of them still have fun together, says Silvia: “We’re grateful for the years we’ve spent together. It’s just hard to believe how quickly they’ve flown by. But we’re doing well.”

The spark doesn’t seem to have faded for Carl XVI Gustaf either. At an Abba-themed party in Stockholm in March, he dances intimately with his Silvia. The fact that the king asks her to dance “happens more often than you’d think,” the queen tells TV4.

The cameras even capture a kiss at the ABBA celebration. The song they’re dancing to? “Dancing Queen”—the hit that the Swedish band performed live at the Stockholm Opera in honor of Silvia on the eve of the royal couple’s wedding.

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