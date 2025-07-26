"If my wife wanted to work in her traditional profession again, we would arrange it somehow - just like we did when I was elected to the National Council": Marcel Dettling. Picture sda

Marcel Dettling has led the SVP Switzerland since March 2024. A conversation with the Schwyz National Councillor about being a father, the problems with the procurement of the F-35 and Zurich politician Sanija Ameti.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you National Councillor Marcel Dettling from Oberiberg SZ has led the SVP Switzerland since March 2024.

An interview with the 44-year-old farmer on how satisfied he is with his performance as a politician and which tasks of his new office he underestimated at the beginning.

"I'm not a schemer. I'm a predictable politician who always approaches people directly," says Dettling in an interview with blue News.

He continues: "I see Bern as a typical city of civil servants. After 10 p.m., there is dead silence and nothing goes on."

Other topics include: The problems with the procurement of the F-35 fighter jets, AfD leader Alice Weidel, the TV couple show "Bauer, single, sucht" and the Dettlings' family life. Show more

Mr. Dettling, I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don't like a question, you can also say "Next" once.

Okay, in that case I'll buzz (laughs).

Day or night?

I'm actually a night owl. Nevertheless, I like the day better because you can see nature better then.

Dog or cat?

We don't have a dog or cat on our farm. If I had to choose, I would take a dog. We could use it as a farm dog to fetch the farm animals from the pasture.

Zurich or Bern?

Zurich is the stronger business location and there's more going on in the city. I see Bern as a typical city of civil servants. After 10 p.m. it's dead quiet and there's nothing going on.

Which corner of Oberiberg SZ would you show me if we had half a day?

We could walk up to the Guggerechopf and enjoy the view over the plateau and Lake Sihl. Or we could go hiking in Hoch-Ybrig and enjoy the wonderful view from Lake Lucerne to Lake Zurich - on a clear day you can even see as far as the Black Forest.

Why again is Switzerland the most beautiful country in the world?

Switzerland has an incredibly diverse landscape. The first thing that always strikes me when I come back from abroad is how clean it is. Here, even the embankments along the highways are mowed. You don't see that anywhere else in the world. In Switzerland, you don't see any guard rails that are rusty because they are replaced early. And if there is litter lying around, it doesn't take very long for it to be cleared away.

Why again is farming the best job in the world?

As a farmer, I'm often out in nature and can work with cows.

The 21st season of "Bauer, ledig, sucht" will be broadcast this year. Does the 3+ TV couple show help the Swiss farming community to become more popular?

This TV show mainly helps single people to find a wife or husband. "Bauer, ledig, sucht" also gives an insight into life on a farm, albeit often with a wink. Some of the scenes do come across as very fake - perhaps that's what the TV station wanted.

On a scale of one to ten, how happy are you at the moment?

I give myself ten points. Life is easier to cope with when you focus on the positive. The days when I stand up with my left leg are extremely rare.

What was your first political act - and when was it?

As an eleven-year-old, I resigned as an altar boy because the priest's behavior became too political for me. It was shortly before the EEA referendum in 1992, when our priest loudly criticized Christoph Blocher and said that Switzerland absolutely had to join the EEA. I didn't like the fact that the priest was trying to influence us children politically.

"I perceive Bern as a typical city of civil servants. After 10 p.m. it's dead quiet and nothing goes on": Marcel Dettling. Picture: Keystone

After you were sworn in as a National Councillor in December 2015, your wife Priska Dettling was quoted in the "Boten der Urschweiz" as follows: "The children in particular will have to get used to the fact that there are no exciting stories from the Dädi in the evening." How has your family life changed since you entered national politics?

I can say that since I was elected to the National Council, I've made more conscious use of my time at home with the children. There used to be Sundays when I would lie around on the sofa in the living room. Nowadays, we do a lot more as a family on such days. We go hiking, cycling or skiing in winter.

Do you sometimes feel guilty towards your three children because you are often absent?

Not at all. I really feel that I do a lot with the children when I'm at home. Looking back, I can even say that our family life hasn't become as complicated as I had imagined in 2015 after my surprise election to the National Council.

Johannes Läderrach, CEO and President of the chocolate company Läderrach in Bilten GL, recently said in an interview with the "Handelszeitung" newspaper: he coordinates his family agenda closely with his wife "and doesn't plan more than three evenings a week, the other four I'm at home. I don't work at the weekend either."

(Marcel Dettling laughs)

Do you have any rules like that?

I have one rule - and it concerns Sunday: I really want to have that day off. I always make that clear when political requests come in. Nevertheless, it happens three or four times a year that I have to attend a political appointment on a Sunday . Otherwise, Sunday is really sacred to me ...

... except ...

... when I have an appearance on the TV program "Sonntalk" in the evening. On a day like that, we simply have to be home with the family a little earlier than usual from the excursion, because I have to leave for Zurich at 4 pm. But four hours later I'm already back home.

While you are politically active, your wife Priska manages the family farm together with an employee. How would you react if your wife said in two years' time that she wanted to return to her former profession as a nurse?

That wouldn't be a problem for me. If my wife wanted to work in her traditional profession again, we would arrange it somehow - just like we did when I was elected to the National Council. But between you and me, I can't imagine that happening any time soon. Priska is now a farmer with heart and soul.

Did I understand you correctly? You would then leave national politics?

We would manage the situation together, just as we have managed everything so far. But one thing is for sure, I wouldn't put any obstacles in my wife's way.

You've been married for 15 years: is it really true that the honeymoon is still pending?

(Laughs) That's true. But neither my wife nor I have ever made any concrete plans about where we might spend our honeymoon.

In March 2024, you were elected President of the SVP Switzerland. How did power change you?

Thanks to my work as campaign manager in 2023, I was able to estimate in advance how much political and media work would be involved. As President, I am also heavily involved in internal matters. Every now and then I have to extinguish the fire when tempers are running high to prevent a conflagration. I openly admit that I underestimated this part of the presidency at the beginning - keeping the bunch together.

You call the SVP a bunch?

(Laughs) The SVP is a big bunch with a lot of fleas that I have to somehow keep together as party president.

Have you figured out the best excuse to excuse yourself from boring meetings?

No. But I'm more the type of person who likes to sit down and have a drink with everyone at the end of the meeting anyway. My wife has reproached me several times for coming home a bit late.

In mid-June, you symbolically spiked the new treaties with the EU with a halberd during an SVP event on the Rütli. Who in your party comes up with such visually powerful ideas?

The halberd was my idea. But we have a lot of good ideas in the party.

"I came up with the halberd": Marcel Dettling on the Rütli during the Swiss SVP parliamentary group excursion in June 2025. Image: Keystone

The principle of equal pay for women and men is enshrined in the Federal Constitution and the Gender Equality Act. Despite this, the pay gap in Switzerland is still huge. Is the SP to blame - or is it the SVP?

Neither. There are various reasons why there are still wage differences between men and women today. Men are more likely to change jobs and often negotiate more cheekily than women. Personally, I believe that performance should always be rewarded, regardless of gender.

Since the Mirage scandal in the 1960s, the procurement of fighter jets in Switzerland has repeatedly caused politicians to get into trouble and heated up the minds of voters. Basically, what is going wrong with these fighter jets?

The decision to purchase the F-35 has already cost one victim: Federal Councillor Viola Amherd already knew very well last January what she would be facing. I therefore assume that her departure was a flight forward.

My question was: Why are there so many problems with the procurement of new fighter planes for the Swiss Armed Forces?

I can only talk about the decision to purchase the F-35. In my opinion, the negotiations were very poor. But what worries me much more: How is someone who can't manage to buy 36 aircraft without cost overruns going to negotiate an almost 2,200-page contract with the EU?

The SVP wants to attract rich foreigners and companies with lower taxes. And this despite the fact that your party repeatedly fights against immigration with immigration initiatives. Your political opponents think this is schizophrenic.

Lower taxes benefit everyone, including the Swiss. The SVP also believes that money should belong to the people and not the state. We believe that everyone in our country should be able to decide for themselves what they spend their money on and what not.

What's more, most jobs have been created in public administration in recent years, i.e. in the state. This is precisely why the state must be deprived of financial resources. Otherwise the numbers of civil servants will explode even more.

And yes, it may be that lower taxes also lead to more jobs in the economy. However, these are mostly expats who have a job in Switzerland. In contrast to asylum seekers from all over the world, who cost us billions a year.

In view of your success, do you sometimes find it difficult to take your political opponents seriously at all?

I take our political opponents very seriously. I also keep a close eye on when there is a change at the top of another party. This often has an effect on the SVP's electorate.

You once said in the NZZ that there will never be a "Federal Councillor Dettling". Do you doubt your ability to be a good politician?

Anyone who constantly has in the back of their mind that they want to become a Federal Councillor one day is neglecting their work as a representative of the people. People like that always ask themselves: can I still say that in parliament - or am I making someone angry who might not vote for me later?

So you don't doubt your abilities as a Federal Councillor, but simply have no interest in the office?

I have great respect for the office of Federal Councillor. The job involves a huge amount of responsibility. And because of my abilities: I think you can grow into any office. As a Federal Councillor, it is also extremely important that you gather the right people around you.

You can see this very clearly at the moment with the new Federal Councillor Martin Pfister. In my opinion, his personnel policy has not been bad so far - in contrast to Beat Jans. After his election to the Federal Council, he simply brought his people from Basel to Bern. He basically moved his Basel feel-good oasis into the Federal Palace.

You have made several posts about Sanija Ameti on Facebook. Is she actually a stroke of luck for the SVP - or why are you working your way through the Zurich politician, who no longer has much political significance?

You might think so. But the fact is that Economiesuisse (editor's note: an umbrella organization of the Swiss economy) is now pulling Ms Ameti out of the ashes again on the subject of "EU framework agreements". Because let's be honest: Operation Libero with Co-President Ameti is an Economiesuisse plaything. A toy that is repeatedly used as a pretext for questions about the relationship between Switzerland and the EU.

What also annoys me personally about the Ameti case is that Switzerland once offered her family protection and ensured that she received a good education. That all cost a lot of money. At the end of this near-integration, however, Ms. Amati can think of nothing better than shooting at a picture of baby Jesus with a gun.

I'm sorry, I think that's sick - and not appropriate for a person who is politically active. If an SVP member were to do something similar, I would criticize them just as harshly.

The leader of the AfD, Germany's largest far-right party, lives mainly in central Switzerland. There are politicians in this country who claim that this situation is a threat to Switzerland's internal security.

I don't see the fact that Alice Weidel lives in Switzerland as a threat. The open borders and the fact that our authorities do not rigorously deport foreign criminals and terrorists are a threat to our internal security. I must also say that Ms. Weidel lives peacefully in Switzerland and does not interfere in our political affairs - at least as things stand today.

How do you think those in charge of the SVP would react if you ran a farm in the Allgäu as president in future?

I can't judge that. But in Germany, it seems to be accepted that a party leader lives abroad for the most part. At least the AfD is currently celebrating great electoral success - even though Ms Weidel's private life is repeatedly exploited by the media, i.e. it is written that she is a lesbian, has two children and lives mostly in Switzerland.

"I don't see the fact that Alice Weidel lives in Switzerland as a threat": Marcel Dettling. Picture: Keystone

Which Federal Councillor would you rather spend a week's vacation on a desert island with: Guy Parmelin or Albert Rösti?

With Albert Rösti - we have a lot in common.

Who would you rather hike the Grosser Mythen with - Thierry Burkart or Philipp Matthias Bregy?

With Philipp Matthias Bregy - I'm sorry, but Burkart is a thing of the past as the outgoing FDP president. Bregy, on the other hand, has recently taken over as head of the center. I have a lot to discuss with him so that we can move Switzerland forward together.

Who would you rather have a coffee with - Jacqueline Badran or Tamara Funiciello?

Difficult question ... go on ...

Sorry, but I don't accept "next" as an answer to this question.

I've often had coffee with Jacqueline Badran. At the moment, I wouldn't know what to discuss with her.

And with Ms. Funiciello ...

... I have no desire to go for coffee with Ms. Funiciello.

What was the most successful intrigue you spun yourself in the Federal Parliament?

I can take credit for that: I'm not a schemer. I'm a predictable politician who always approaches people directly.

In a nutshell, what's your verdict on working with the FDP?

Not bad.

Your verdict on cooperation with the center?

Very difficult so far - I hope it will improve with the new president.

Your verdict on cooperation with the SP?

Rather fewer points of contact - although there are always opportunities for cooperation.

Your verdict on cooperation with the Greens?

Even fewer points of contact - except on certain issues relating to agriculture.

Your verdict on cooperation with the GLP?

We have by far the fewest points of contact with this party - except sometimes on AHV and sometimes on federal finances.

When you look back on the past ten years of your political activity as National Councillor and SVP President, how satisfied are you with your performance to date?

Performance as a politician can always be better - and as party president in particular, you should never be satisfied, and certainly not with your own performance. Even in the SVP, there are always construction sites or issues somewhere where we should fight for our positions with even more bite.

In my opinion, political issues are too often dealt with too short-sightedly these days anyway. This is a problem that doesn't stop within the SVP either. As soon as an issue is hot, headlines are quickly generated and initiatives are submitted - but all too often the follow-up and monitoring is forgotten afterwards.

Your greatest success as a politician was ...

... when I was surprisingly elected to the National Council in 2015. But very importantly, many other people were involved in this success.

Your worst defeat as a politician was ...

The rejection of the Limitation Initiative by Swiss voters on September 27, 2020.

What do you like better: being a farmer or a politician?

Being a farmer - in my eyes, being a politician is not a real profession, it's a job. But nevertheless, hats off to all people who are politically active and committed.

Where does your vanity show?

Difficult question ... I can't answer that for you.

It's noticeable that for your YouTube video format "Dütsch. Dütlich. Dettling" your face is edited with soft focus.

What are blurs?

They are used to erase the wrinkles on your face and that of presenter Vivienne Huber.

Is that the case? I don't know anything about it and I certainly didn't do it myself (laughs loudly). I own up to my wrinkles, my gray hair and all my other external flaws.

I'll give you two Marcel Dettling sentences from the media and you can tell me what they mean: "I'm more nervous before the cattle show in Ybrig than before an appearance in the 'Arena'."

That's true - and it has something to do with the fact that I can have a greater influence on an appearance on the TV program "Arena" by being well prepared.

"The fact that there is no longer a lawyer on the Federal Council gives me hope."

If you ask five lawyers, you will most likely end up with five different opinions. That's the reason why lawyers often don't help our country move forward. It is much more important to me that a Federal Councillor really knows his way around a topic and has a critical mind.

And one more sentence from your wife Priska from the "Bauern-Zeitung": "When Marcel comes home on Friday, he naturally wants to enjoy the children instead of playing the strict father."

(Laughs) It's true, when I get home, the first thing I don't want to do is exclaim. A topic that is probably not unfamiliar to other fathers either. Nevertheless, even I have to bang on the table now and again when the kids have made me mad.

"I own up to my wrinkles, my gray hair and all my other external flaws." Marcel Dettling. Picture: sda

Do you believe in God?

Yes. That's why we're meeting at the Hotel drei Könige this morning, because you can see Einsiedeln Abbey directly from here. But I didn't mean that quite seriously ... (laughs out loud).

So you are regularly to be found in the monastery church?

No - it doesn't happen that often due to time constraints.

Do you pray with the children?

We pray to the patron saints together every evening.

Do you believe in fate?

To be honest, I rarely think about it.

What has been the saddest moment in your life so far?

The day my mother died.

You were twelve years old when your mother died of breast cancer. Did that shake your faith in the good?

Of course, at the time I wondered why our mother had to die so early. I didn't understand it and thought it was totally unfair.

We're slowly coming to the end and thus to the self-rating test: you rate your own talent from zero points, no talent, to ten points, maximum talent: footballer?

Four points - I lack regular training. During my time on the Schwyz Cantonal Council, I played in the parliamentary team.

In which position?

Striker. I'm always in attack (laughs).

Cook?

Six points. I regularly cook on Sundays to take some of the pressure off my wife. But she often laughs at me.

Why?

She thinks I cook breaded schnitzel and croissants too often (laughs).

Your talent as a father?

Seven points - ten points would be too cheesy.

As Swiss of the year?

Four points. But to be honest, that's not an issue for me and that's why I don't really think about it.

Would you like to give a brilliant closing speech? But it shouldn't last longer than 30 seconds - and politics shouldn't be the topic.

I am grateful that I am able to live in Switzerland. And I am constantly impressed by the efficiency and innovation of our country. My favorite place to be is in the mountains. They are like a natural protective shield for me. The mountains also make you realize again and again how small we humans are.

