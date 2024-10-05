Urs Gredig, the eloquent host of SRF, talks to Claudia Lässer about his media career, his life as a family man and his love, which began in the workplace.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Urs Gredig has been in front of the camera for 20 years, whether as presenter of "Tagesschau" or "10vor10".

In his talk show "Gredig direkt", he regularly welcomes top-class guests from the worlds of sport, culture and business.

In the "Lässer" program, Gredig talks about his career, from SRF to CNN Switzerland and back to SRF - and about how he met his wife. Show more

For 30 minutes, SRF talk show host Urs Gredig (52) quizzes celebrities from Switzerland and abroad.

These include former US Vice President Mike Pence, former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher, feminist Alice Schwarzer, tennis idol Roger Federer, star chef Daniel Humm and show star Michelle Hunziker. Gredig welcomes important guests every week.

The journalist from Graubünden manages to make personalities feel at home in his TV living room, from entertainers to established political figures. Pop singer Helene Fischer even told him about her near-burnout.

Now Urs Gredig takes a seat on Claudia Lässer's sofa in her talk show and talks about his media career.

From his first job as a journalist in a start-up to SRF to CNN Money Switzerland and back to Leutschenbach: "I presented 'Tagesschau' relatively early on and it was clear to me that I wouldn't be doing this for thirty years. A lot of people were irritated when I moved to the UK as a correspondent," says Gredig.

A steep career. Urs Gredig wasn't a good boy at school, on the contrary: "I was the class clown, so I wanted to make up for my weaknesses at school. Never in a bad way. The teachers sometimes had to discipline me," recalls the TV journalist. Being social to others was important to him back then and still is today.

Gredig on meeting his wife: "Our love was born in the classic workplace"

Urs Gredig is celebrating 20 years at SRF and also an anniversary in love with his wife Marion. Urs Gredig explains: "I met Marion almost 20 years ago on the radio." They both worked for Radio 24. Gredig: "She was a presenter, I was an editor and worked for her. We often worked night and morning shifts together. It almost sounds boring: our love was born at work."

The couple married in 2007.

In the blue Zoom program "Lässer", Urs Gredig also talks about his children and how they deal with the fact that he is in the spotlight as an SRF journalist.

You can watch the whole program with Urs Gredig here or on blue Zoom ...

... and here as a podcast