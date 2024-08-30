Their wedding will take place on August 31: Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett say "I do". IMAGO/PPE

The three-day celebration for the wedding of Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett has begun. There was a relaxed theme party to start with - Mette-Marit even appeared in a Justin Timberlake look.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The wedding celebrations of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett began with a "meet and greet" party in Ålesund under the motto "sexy and cool".

Crown Princess Mette-Marit caused a stir with her "Justin Timberlake 2001"-inspired look, although it remained unclear whether she wore it to the party.

The actual wedding will take place in Geiranger on Saturday, after the guests are taken through the Geirangerfjord to the next celebration on Friday. Show more

The celebrations for the wedding of Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise and self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett have officially begun. The bride and groom welcomed their guests to a "meet and greet" party at a hotel in Ålesund on Thursday evening, kicking off the three-day celebration in the west of Norway.

The motto of the get-together was "sexy and cool". The guests, mainly from Norway and the USA, interpreted this in their own way, as pictures from the Norwegian news agency NTB and the newspaper "Aftenposten" showed: many of them opted for bright colors, the women for sequins and high heels, among other things.

Mette-Marit in a Justin Timberlake look

Crown Princess Mette-Marit - the bride's sister-in-law - was photographed wearing a denim jacket, rolled-up jeans, white sneakers and a face mask in Ålesund before the party began. "Aftenposten" described the look as "Justin Timberlake 2001 with a touch of corona". According to the newspaper, it remained unclear whether she later went to the party like this. How the party was celebrated inside the hotel also remained a mystery. The assembled press only got a brief glimpse of the bride and groom from the outside - Märtha Louise and Verrett were seen in coordinated pink outfits.

The princess and the American Verrett plan to say "I do" on Saturday in nearby Geiranger. After the ceremony in Ålesund, the wedding party was to be taken by boat through the Geirangerfjord to Geiranger on Friday, where another Latin American-style pre-wedding party awaited them in the evening. The Norwegian royal couple Harald V and Sonja (both 87) were not present at the kick-off party, but plan to attend the actual wedding ceremony.

More from the section Entertainment