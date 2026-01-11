Peter Shaw (Nevio Wendt), Justus Jonas (Julius Weckauf) and Bob Andrews (Levi Brandl) in "Die Drei ??? Toteninsel" (from left to right). Foto von: Tomás Correa © Wiedemann und Berg Film GmbH/Deutsche Columbia Pictures Filmproduktion GmbH

Justus, Peter and Bob are investigating again: "Die drei ??? - Toteninsel" is an exciting children's thriller with a mystery touch - entertaining, well thought-out and charmingly staged. A movie that takes its young viewers seriously and doesn't exclude parents.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Die drei ??? Toteninsel", the planned vacation is interrupted by a new case that takes the detectives to a mysterious volcanic island.

The movie offers child-friendly suspense, atmospheric horror and invites you to join in the puzzling - entertaining for children and surprisingly entertaining for adults.

Thanks to strong characters, credible team spirit and a good dose of humor, this is a family thriller that gets by without any silly slapstick. Show more

Three boys, a junkyard and an iconic voice: as soon as "This is Justus Jonas" is heard, the children's room goes quiet. Arguments and screen clicks fall silent - and surprisingly, the parents are listening in too. "Die drei ???" are one of the few children's thrillers that inspire generations at the same time.

"The Three 'Isle of the Dead'"

In the new film, Justus Jonas (Julius Weckauf), Peter Shaw (Nevio Wendt) and Bob Andrews (Levi Brandl) are actually planning a road trip, until a mysterious phone call throws everything out of kilter.

A secret society called the Sphinx, a shady professor and stolen art treasures lead them to the remote volcanic island of Makatao, reverently called "Dead Island" by the locals. Supposedly with a curse. Sounds dramatic? It is.

The film relies on the tried and tested: a dose of horror, but without nightmares. Suspense, but suitable for children. And plenty of puzzle potential.

Stories that stay with you

What makes the movie so special is not so much the plot itself, but the team spirit of the main characters: Justus, the thinker, Peter, the doer, Bob, the checker. All different, all important - and strong together. You can see that in them, and that's what makes it work: no childish slapstick, but real dynamism.

And then there's the German actor Jannik Schümann. In a small role, but striking. Anyone who knows him as Franz in "Sisi" (alongside Dominique Devenport) will almost see him in undercover mode here: less courtly pressure, more calm screen presence. Beautifully unagitated, beautifully fitting.

Toteninsel once again manages this rare balancing act: the dialog is witty, the images atmospheric, the tone never overdone. The mixture of horror and adventure is just right - and ensures that even parents stay in their seats with a grin.

"Die Drei ??? - Toteninsel" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from January 22.

More videos from the department