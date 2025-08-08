"I also mention the nice stories I experience with Deutsche Bahn on Instagram. Unfortunately, it just doesn't happen that often": actress Isabella Schmid regularly writes about her experiences with Deutsche Bahn. Picture: Privat

Train journeys between Zurich and Cologne are often a nightmare for Isabella Schmid. Instead of five hours, she has already traveled for ten hours. To get rid of her frustration, the actress writes about it on Instagram.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich actress Isabella Schmid travels back and forth between Zurich and Cologne by train every week. According to the SBB app, the journey takes five hours and seven minutes.

Deutsche Bahn is often unpunctual. Believe it or not, only 57.1 percent of long-distance trains reached their destination on time in June 2025.

"One of the unpleasant issues at Deutsche Bahn is the lack of staff. I've sat on a train several times that couldn't leave because there was no train driver," said Schmid in an interview with blue News. Show more

Isabella Schmid, when was the last time you were happy about Deutsche Bahn?

Two months ago, the conductor made a funny announcement.

What did he say?

The man did a multiple-choice quiz and asked us passengers over the loudspeaker: What isn't working on our train today, the toilet, the Wi-Fi, the air conditioning, the bistro or all of the above?

And what didn't work?

The bistro, the toilet and the air conditioning.

You've been traveling by train from Zurich to Cologne and vice versa almost every week since 2017. The fastest train connection between the two cities ...

... takes five hours and seven minutes according to the SBB app.

How long was your longest train odyssey between Zurich and Cologne?

10 hours and 30 minutes - and once, if I hadn't taken a cab to Zurich, I would have had to spend the night in Basel because our train from Cologne was so late.

What problems does Deutsche Bahn have to contend with on the route between Basel and Cologne?

Ohh ... do you have that much time (laughs uproariously)? The main problem is the dilapidated infrastructure. In addition, many trains are overbooked. This means that many passengers can't find a seat and have to sit on the floor or stand in the aisle for the entire journey.

Getting on and off an overbooked train takes much longer - especially if the passengers have two or three large pieces of luggage with them. In my opinion, the Deutsche Bahn timetable is far too tight.

Are there any other problems?

One of the unpleasant issues with Deutsche Bahn is the lack of staff. I've been on a train several times that couldn't leave because there was no driver.

"I've been on a train several times that couldn't leave because there was no driver": Isabella Schmid. Picture: Privat

What was the worst train journey you've ever experienced on Deutsche Bahn?

I recently had to change trains in Basel because the train had arrived far too late at night and therefore couldn't be cleaned. The toilets were blocked in almost every carriage and there was garbage lying around on the floor. That was really creepy.

Another time, I left Zurich the day before because I had to shoot a movie scene in Cologne the following day. Unfortunately, our train stopped on the track during the journey. As a result, I didn't arrive at my destination until the next day. As a result, the entire shoot had to be postponed by a day because of me.

It's no wonder that you often don't arrive at your destination on time with Deutsche Bahn. In 2024, 37.5 percent of stops were reached late. This means that the company was less punctual than it has been for 20 years. Do you have the feeling that things will get even worse in the next few years?

I don't know. I can also make a success story public: Last May, I arrived on time three times - "on time" at Deutsche Bahn means that a train is no more than 20 minutes late. And once we even managed to arrive in Cologne one minute early.

How do passengers in Germany deal with train delays?

Delays are now the norm. That's why many people are no longer annoyed by them.

What about you?

I'm still very annoyed about it.

Is that why you post about your experiences with Deutsche Bahn on Instagram every Saturday?

That's how it is. I need an outlet to get rid of my frustration about it.

Are the Instagram stories just good for your soul - or do you hope that the public criticism will actually change something at Deutsche Bahn?

You mean, have the people in charge at Deutsche Bahn ever contacted me? No, never before. But I've now built up a following of around 1,000 people on Instagram who regularly check out my rail experiences. And very importantly, I also mention the wonderful stories I experience with Deutsche Bahn on Instagram. Unfortunately, that doesn't happen that often.

I recently conducted an interview with actress Jella Haase for blue News. She told me that when she changes trains in Basel - from a German to a Swiss train - she immediately notices that people become friendlier.

That's true. However, I have to defend the employees of Deutsche Bahn. They are not trained as well as their Swiss colleagues. And anyway, what are you going to do as a conductor if a train is delayed and certain passengers are in a bad mood and want to take it out on you personally?

A year ago, you wrote on Instagram: "It doesn't work on the rails, on the roads or in the air ... poor Germany!" Is this conclusion still valid?

Unfortunately, yes. However, I am a positive person and hope that things will improve in the future. Deutsche Bahn has initiated an extensive restructuring program. I only see one problem: the best rail network and the best rolling stock are useless if there are not enough employees one day.

