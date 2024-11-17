This picture showing James Hewitt (far left), Princess Diana and Prince Harry (far left) was taken in 1994. Picture: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

During her marriage to Charles, they are said to have been a couple for five years: Princess Diana and her cavalry captain James Hewitt. Now the 66-year-old has spoken out about the rumors that he is the biological father of Prince Harry.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you With a single TV interview 29 years ago, Princess Diana shook the British monarchy to its foundations.

Diana admitted at the time, three years after her separation from Prince Charles, that she had had an affair with her cavalry captain James Hewitt during their marriage.

In an interview with the British newspaper "The Sun" , the now 66-year-old ex-officer says that he became the "most hated man in the world" after the interview. Show more

In November 1995, Princess Diana gave a TV interview to BBC journalist Martin Bashir that not only changed her life, but also shook the British monarchy to its very foundations.

Diana admitted at the time, three years after her separation from Prince Charles, that she had had a five-year affair with her cavalry captain James Hewitt during their marriage.

"Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him. But I was terribly disappointed," said Diana.

James Hewitt was the "most hated man in the world"

James Hewitt has already spoken out several times in the past about that time. Now the ex-officer, who now works for a charity organization in Ukraine, has done so once again.

In an interview with the British newspaper "The Sun", the now 66-year-old says that he became the "most hated man in the world" after Diana's interview.

As a result, speculation arose that Hewitt could be the biological father of Prince Harry, the youngest son of Diana and Charles.

These rumors were fueled on the one hand by the fact that James Hewitt and Harry are redheads, but also by the period of the affair. Hewitt and Diana loved each other in the 1980s, Harry was born in 1984.

Hewitt only met Diana after Harry was born

However, the rumors that Hewitt could be Harry's father are unfounded: According to the 66-year-old, he met Princess Diana at a party in 1986, just two years after Prince Harry was born.

Over the past few decades, discussions about possible paternity have repeatedly resurfaced, despite the fact that they have been clarified. These even went so far that Prince Harry himself believed the rumors could be true.

In an interview with "The Sun", James Hewitt now says that the constant association with Princess Diana and the negative perception as a supposed "womanizer" had made it impossible for him to lead a normal life.

More videos from the department