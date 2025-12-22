Patrice and Daniel Aminati on the TV show "Immer wieder sonntags" in summer 2025. IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Patrice and Daniel Aminati have split up, and now Patrice is speaking out about the real reasons behind their relationship. The two have different views on their marriage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patrice contradicts Daniel Aminati's portrayal of a harmonious marriage and emphasizes that she announced the separation several times.

Despite professional help, she describes the relationship as strained and without common ground, while Daniel's portrayal does not correspond to reality for her.

Despite personal and family tensions, Patrice hopes for peaceful coexistence as parents for the good of her daughter. Show more

On Saturday, TV presenter Daniel Aminati gave an interview in which he explained his view of the separation from his wife Patrice. He described their relationship as almost perfect and expressed his surprise at the end of the marriage. However, Patrice, who suffers from incurable skin cancer, contradicts this portrayal.

Patrice explains that she told Daniel several times that she wanted to end the relationship. "It couldn't have come as a surprise to him," the 30-year-old emphasizes. She describes their marriage as one in which it was not possible to find common ground despite professional help, reports RTL.

Daniel Aminati, on the other hand, describes a harmonious marriage in which they experienced wonderful moments together with their daughter. Patrice replies that this ideal does not correspond to reality. "If my marriage had been like that, I would never have left him," she says.

Patrice Aminati hopes for a friendly parental relationship

Patrice's illness, which is being treated palliatively, puts a great strain on the relationship. A confidant reports that Patrice does not want her health to be the constant focus of attention. The relationship between Daniel and Patrice's parents is also strained, which makes the situation even more difficult.

Despite the differences, Patrice hopes for an amicable parental relationship for the good of her daughter. She hopes that the separation will not end in a public dispute and that her daughter's well-being will be the priority.

