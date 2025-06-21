Miley, Tish and Billy Ray in 2019, when their parents had not yet separated. imago images/APress

After more than 30 years of marriage, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus split up - triggering a chain reaction that left deep rifts in the family. What happened and will the family get back together after all?

There has been a crisis in the Cyrus family for some time. What's behind it - and is there finally hope for improvement?

Divorce as the trigger for the dispute

After several failed attempts to save their marriage, it was definitely over in 2022: Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus filed for divorce after 30 years.

They have five children together: Miley (32), Braison (31) and Noah (25) Cyrus are from their marriage, while Trace (36) and Brandi (38) Cyrus are from a previous relationship with Tish, but were adopted by Billy Ray.

The two justified the move with "irreconcilable differences", as "TMZ" wrote at the time. It was also the third time the two had filed for divorce, but the first time they had actually gone through with it.

In 2024, Tish spoke on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast about the background and about "disrespectful behavior" in the marriage. "Things hadn't been good for a long time. I think I stayed so long because I was afraid to be alone," said the 58-year-old.

The time afterwards was anything but easy for Tish, and in the podcast she describes her "complete psychological breakdown" before the divorce. "I was literally terrified. I didn't eat or sleep for 30 days."

The separation was not only the end of a celebrity marriage, but also the trigger for deep rifts within the family. There were already rumors at the time that the children were taking an emotional stance: Miley Cyrus supported her mother, while Noah and her brother Braison tended to side with their father.

Quarrels between the sisters

The relationship between the two sisters Noah and Miley also suffered as a result of Tish and Billy Ray's divorce. This was despite the fact that they actually had a very good relationship.

At the end of 2023, however, an interview between Miley Cyrus and Joe Rogan emerged in which she referred to her little sister as an emo. The Hannah Montana star explains: "She has a song where she says, 'My sister is like sunshine that follows her wherever she goes. But I'm more like a rain cloud'. You know, she really has this idea of me," Miley explained, adding that she and her siblings "go to the doctor a lot" to support their mental health.

Noah commented on the clip: "The disrespect in this video..." When the 2020 interview clip resurfaced, fans quickly realized that Noah had left the comment almost three years later in the wake of her mother's remarriage.

Noah Cyrus then liked a "revealing picture" of Miley Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. This did not go down well with fans.

Miley then won her first Grammy in June 2024. And her acceptance speech made the headlines. The 32-year-old thanked her mother Tish and also mentioned her sister Brandi Cyrus, who both accompanied her to the award ceremony.

Explosive: She did not thank her musician father Billy Ray Cyrus or her sister, who is also active in the music business. On the contrary: "I don't think I've forgotten anyone. Just my underwear," she emphasized, fuelling the rumour mill about a family spat even more.

New partners cause further conflict

Shortly after Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus divorced in 2022, they both had new partners.

Billy Ray Cyrus got together with the singer Firerose. The then 32-year-old is 30 years younger than him and only two years older than Miley Cyrus. The two met in 2010 on the set of "Hannah Montana", where Miley played the lead role.

They got married in October 2023. But 10 months later they were divorced again. The divorce was final on August 5, 2024. This was followed by a public war of the roses with mutual accusations, with both parties claiming abuse.

Billy Ray with his current partner Elizabeth Hurley. IMAGO/Future Image

Billy Ray is now together with British actress Elizabeth Hurley (60).

Tish Cyrus also quickly found a new partner: Dominic Purcell (55), one of the main actors in the series "Prison Break". In the podcast "Call her Daddy", Tish Cyrus raves about Purcell and the beginnings of their relationship. The film producer reveals that she even had a "free pass" for Purcell during her 28-year marriage to country singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus (62).

But particularly explosive: according to several sources, daughter Noah was previously with Purcell. Tish is said to have stolen him away from her daughter, even though she knew about their fling. This led to massive tensions between mother and daughter.

Tish and Dominic's wedding took place in August 2023. Almost everyone was there, except Noah and her brother Braison. Instead, they posted pictures from a supermarket at the time of the wedding. At the time, there was speculation that she didn't attend the ceremony out of solidarity with her father. Noah had always been very close to Billy Ray.

However, a source told "US Weekly" that Noah Cyrus was not invited at all. Sister Miley even sent guards to her house to make sure she didn't show up and cause trouble on her mother's big day.

And so the argument between the siblings continued to grow.

Miley's argument with her father

After the divorce, two camps apparently formed within the family: while Noah and Braison stuck by their father Billy Ray, Miley, Brandi and Trace sided with their mother Tish. This was reported by several media outlets at the time.

There were also repeated reports of tensions and a possible argument between Miley and her father Billy Ray. The two are said to have become estranged.

Miley Cyrus is also said to have been unhappy with her father's wife at the time, Firerose. According to rumors, she found the divorce, the age difference and the fact that the two met when Firerose was only in his early 20s inappropriate.

To date, it has not been confirmed whether Miley attended her father's second wedding and the two have reportedly not spoken for months.

Miley made the rift between herself and her father clear in an interview on Netflix with talk show legend David Letterman. She said: "My mom is my hero. I'm grateful to my dad for his genes, he gave me great hair." However, she also emphasized that she is grateful that he showed her the path she is on today. However, she is less grateful for the fact that she inherited his narcissism from him.

Firerose also accuses Billy Ray of this trait. According to "Vulture", Firerose said that she suffered from "extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse" in the relationship and that Billy Ray had a drug problem.

During the couple's divorce dispute, a recording was also leaked in which he insults his ex-wife as a "bitch" and "idiot". In the audio, he also talks about his children and insults them with harsh words. Although he does not mention Miley's name, it is assumed in context that he is talking about this daughter. However, this has never been confirmed.

All's well that ends well?

Miley is currently promoting her new album and talks about her life in various interviews. Including about her relationship with her parents.

According toPeople, she admitted earlier this month that she and her father have had challenges over the years. She told theNew York Timesin an interview at the end of May 2025: "As I get older, I respect my parents as individuals and not as parents - because my mom loved my dad her whole life, but I think it's hard to be married to someone in the music industry and not be a part of it."

Miley says that she can now love her mother and father independently. "It's hard at first because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can say, 'Yeah, that's your dad, but that's just another person who deserves to live in his happiness.' My child self has caught up."

And Noah and Tish also seem to have reconciled. At the beginning of April 2025, the two posted a TikTok video together. Tish beamed in the living room, while Noah affectionately referred to her as "Mommy" and joked that she was now replacing her older sister Brandi as her TikTok dance partner.

At the end of April 2025, a joint podcast episode of the "Sorry, We're Cyrus" podcast was also released. The two had a relaxed chat about marriage, music and motherhood.

Fans were also happy about their reunion. One person commented under the video: "The world is healing."

