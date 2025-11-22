A study by Survival International provides the first complete overview of all remaining uncontacted peoples worldwide. The study makes it clear how much pressure these communities are under.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 196 uncontacted tribes still exist worldwide - most of them in South America.

They preserve unique cultures, languages and millennia-old knowledge about nature and sustainable ways of life.

Deforestation, mining, climate change and external interference: Almost half could disappear within ten years. Show more

Although they are an extremely small minority, uncontacted peoples are invaluable: they preserve unique cultures, languages and thousands of years of knowledge about nature and sustainable ways of life - a treasure that would otherwise be lost.

An endangered heritage of humanity

A new study by Survival International paints the first comprehensive picture of the 196 or so communities that still exist today, most of them in South America. The report, which was presented in London, warns urgently of the growing dangers.

The blue News video shows why the protection of these peoples is now particularly urgent.

