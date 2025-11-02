Platinum blonde, pointed, passionate: Between two couture days in Paris, blue News met stylist Nikky Chicanot - and got answers that were as direct as they were stylish.

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News met stylist Nikky Chicanot at a designer's private soirée during Paris Haute Couture Week.

His name has featured in impressive fashion editorials for 28 years.

He lives for fashion - and talks about it straightforwardly. Watch the interview in our video above. Show more

He often works invisibly in the background - backstage, where he creates extravagant visual worlds: stylistic works of art, captured in iconic photos.

His name has long been a brand in the industry: Chicanot has built his career at the intersection of editorial styling, art direction and visual storytelling. He has worked with the biggest brands and most influential magazines.

His own look is equally unmistakable: platinum blonde long hair, futuristic glasses, eye-catching statement jewelry and stiletto nails - Nikky Chicanot is fashion.

Even after almost three decades in this dazzling world, his passion remains unbroken - perhaps even stronger than ever.

blue News asked him a few very direct questions at an after-show dinner. His answers? Even more direct. More in the video above.

