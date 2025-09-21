Sabrina Impacciatore wowed audiences around the world with her role as hotel manager Valentina in "The White Lotus". Bild: Getty Images

Sabrina Impacciatore takes on a dazzling new role in "The Paper" - and speaks surprisingly honestly about insecurity, self-doubt and defeat.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you After "The White Lotus", Sabrina Impacciatore is now thrilling in the series "The Paper" with the role of the eccentric journalist Esmeralda Grand.

Her path to the role was chaotic, as she improvised at the audition and initially believed she would fail - but the producers were thrilled and laughed for minutes at her performance.

Despite her international success, Impacciatore speaks openly about self-doubt and defeat, but emphasizes that it is precisely these experiences that have made her stronger. Show more

Sabrina Impacciatore wowed audiences around the world with her role as hotel manager Valentina in "The White Lotus" - and received an Emmy nomination for it. Now the Italian surprises with a character that could hardly be more contrasting: In the series "The Paper", she embodies the eccentric journalist Esmeralda Grand. In an interview with the news agency teleschau, she explained how she developed the over-excited diva - and why she was even inspired by the cartoon bird Tweety.

"When I received the first pages of text - eleven pages full of monologues - I knew immediately: this is the best comedy material I've ever read," Impacciatore enthused. She found inspiration in an unusual place: "I thought of Tweety - sweet and innocent, but very clever." With long nails, grand gestures and a glamorous appearance, she ultimately gave Esmeralda her aura. "On the first day, I did an exaggerated movement - not in the script, but that's where I found the character."

She also wanted to make a visual statement: "My aim was for people to go as Esmeralda for Halloween next year," laughed the actress. Golden bells, tight dresses, never pants - pure femininity as a weapon. And she even claimed the light for her character: "I brought extra lamps to the set to look better. In the beginning for me - later for Esmeralda too."

"I've been failing all my life"

The path to the role was a rollercoaster for Impacciatore. "I swear, I didn't know a single sentence by heart at the audition. I improvised, was completely emotional - and thought: 'That's it'." But instead of a rejection, there was enthusiasm: "The producers were muted. After 45 minutes, they said, 'We laughed so much'."

Impacciatore also spoke openly about her long road to Hollywood: "I've been failing my whole life. But that's what made me stronger. Every defeat was necessary. Today I think: I could die in half an hour and still be a happy person."

In her private life, she is down-to-earth and vulnerable. The 57-year-old confessed that she often struggled with self-doubt despite her success. "For years, I thought I wasn't beautiful enough. But in the end, it was my passion that carried me through." And what makes her happiest today? "My friends. I couldn't have done it without them. They helped me to keep going in moments of despair."

More from the department