Swiss director Tim Fehlbaum was nominated for an Oscar for his film "September 5" and was able to attend the prestigious ceremony live. In an interview with blue News, he talks about the overwhelming experience.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tim Fehlbaum was nominated in the "Best Original Screenplay" category at this year's Oscars for his film "September 5".

The gripping thriller is about the Munich Olympic bombing in 1972, in which Israeli athletes were taken hostage by a Palestinian terrorist group.

The day after the Oscars, the Swiss director tells blue News in an interview how overwhelming he found the prestigious show and what experiences he had. Show more

"The atmosphere in the hall was incredibly good. And it was overwhelming to see the whole machinery behind this event," reports Tim Fehlbaum from Los Angeles the day after the Oscars.

For the Swiss filmmaker, it is a huge honor to be able to attend this year's Academy Awards. For him personally, it is all the more interesting to experience such a mega-event up close, because his film "September 5" also takes a look behind the scenes of a global TV production.

The great thriller was nominated in the "Best Original Screenplay" category, alongside "Anora", "The Brutalist", "A Real Pain" and "The Substance".

Compliments from Hans Zimmer

He was particularly pleased to meet "Anora" director Sean Baker, actor Jesse Eisenberg and composer Hans Zimmer. The Basel native even received a compliment for his film from the Oscar-winning film musician.

And he considers the many awards for Baker's "Anora" to be enormously important for independent cinema. Especially because he himself is an independent filmmaker from Europe and has created an outstanding and significant work like "September 5" with modest means.

"September 5" is about the 1972 Munich Olympic bombing, in which nine Israeli athletes were taken hostage by the Palestinian terrorist group "Black September".

The Basel director tells his story entirely from the perspective of the media, more precisely from the broadcasting room of the US sports channel ABC Sports. The television journalists are faced with the difficult decision of how far they should and may go in their reporting. The result is an oppressive, atmospherically dense chamber play in which the central characters are exposed to constant discomfort.

