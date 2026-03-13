The palm grove in the garden of the historic Winter Palace Hotel in Luxor - one of the most beautiful hotel gardens on the Nile. Accor Gruppe

The Mandarin Oriental luxury group is ushering in a new era for three of Egypt's most famous grand hotels. With the takeover of Winter Palace, Old Cataract and Shepheard's, patina and comparatively moderate prices should soon be a thing of the past.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The legendary grand hotels on the Nile are on the verge of a new beginning: Mandarin Oriental is taking over Winter Palace, Old Cataract and Shepheard's and planning a luxurious journey along the Nile.

What was once a surprisingly affordable grand hotel experience is likely to become significantly more expensive in future.

The historic houses are being extensively restored and are thus returning to where they once were - the absolute luxury segment. Show more

In March 2018, I spent ten nights at the legendary Winter Palace Hotel in Luxor. My room cost around 120 francs per night back then - about 80 square meters in size, with four-meter-high ceilings, heavy colonial furniture and a view of the palm grove in the garden.

Even back then, that was a bargain. But even in the high season in 2025, you could still find double rooms for two people in the historic grand hotel for around 300 francs.

Of course, you could tell that the hotel had already seen many decades of history. There was a certain patina here and there. But that is part of the magic of such places: Old grand hotels live from their history - from the generations of travelers who have stayed there.

Winter Palace The historic Winter Palace Hotel in Luxor - one of the famous grand hotels on the Nile and a meeting place for archaeologists, adventurers and travelers since 1907. Image: Accor Gruppe The Winter Palace in Luxor in a photograph from 1936. The elegant façade of the grand hotel has changed surprisingly little to this day. Image: imago/Artokoloro An interior shot of a room in the Winter Palace in Luxor. Despite several renovations over the decades, many rooms have regained the light patina that gives this historic grand hotel its special charm - with high ceilings, classic furniture and the atmosphere of a bygone travel era. Image: KEYSTONE In return, the room rates at the Winter Palace have remained comparatively moderate over the years. Image: Accor Gruppe Winter Palace The historic Winter Palace Hotel in Luxor - one of the famous grand hotels on the Nile and a meeting place for archaeologists, adventurers and travelers since 1907. Image: Accor Gruppe The Winter Palace in Luxor in a photograph from 1936. The elegant façade of the grand hotel has changed surprisingly little to this day. Image: imago/Artokoloro An interior shot of a room in the Winter Palace in Luxor. Despite several renovations over the decades, many rooms have regained the light patina that gives this historic grand hotel its special charm - with high ceilings, classic furniture and the atmosphere of a bygone travel era. Image: KEYSTONE In return, the room rates at the Winter Palace have remained comparatively moderate over the years. Image: Accor Gruppe

These prices - and certainly this patina - will soon come to an end.

The Mandarin Oriental luxury group is taking over several icons of Egyptian hotel history - and wants to turn them into a luxurious journey along the Nile by 2027.

Three hotel legends opening a new chapter

It all starts with the Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan. Mandarin Oriental will take over the management of the famous hotel high above the Nile from May 2026. During the renovation phase, the historic Palace Wing will remain open, while the Nile Wing will be extensively modernized. The full reopening as Mandarin Oriental Old Cataract, Aswan is planned for July 2027.

The hotel was already one of the more exclusive addresses on the Nile: a double room recently usually cost significantly more than at the Winter Palace in Luxor.

The legendary Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan, spectacularly situated above the Nile. Agatha Christie wrote parts of her novel "Death on the Nile" in this grand hotel. Imago

The hotel itself is an institution. Opened in 1899 by the Thomas Cook travel company, it attracted European travelers to the Nile early on. Winston Churchill stayed here, as did Howard Carter, the discoverer of Tutankhamun's tomb. Agatha Christie wrote parts of her novel "Death on the Nile" at the Old Cataract.

Since the 1990s, the hotel has been operated by the French hotel group Accor and managed as Sofitel Legend Old Cataract.

Winter Palace: Luxor's iconic hotel is being renovated

The second project is around 200 kilometers to the north: the Winter Palace in Luxor. The colonial hotel in the immediate vicinity of the Luxor Temple was opened in 1907 and was a meeting place for archaeologists, diplomats and adventurers for decades.

Nile scene from 1950 with the Winter Palace in the background. The Grand Hotel was the ideal accommodation for archaeologists such as Howard Carter - on the other side of the Nile lies the Valley of the Kings and numerous temples of ancient Egypt. imago images/Artokoloro

This hotel was also last operated by Accor under the Sofitel brand. It was closed at the beginning of 2026 to be fully restored. The reopening as Mandarin Oriental Winter Palace, Luxor is also scheduled for July 2027.

The most famous hotel in the Orient returns

The third project is located in Cairo: the legendary Shepheard's Hotel on the banks of the Nile in Garden City. What was once probably the most famous hotel in the Middle East - a meeting place for diplomats, writers and travelers to the Orient - is being completely rebuilt and is set to reopen in 2027 as Mandarin Oriental Shepheard, Cairo.

Shepheard's Hotel Ruins of the "new" Shepheard's Hotel on the banks of the Nile in Cairo's Garden City district. The building was erected in 1957 as the successor to the legendary original hotel, which was destroyed in 1952, and has stood empty since 2014 while its extensive redevelopment is being prepared. Image: Wkipedia Historic view of the legendary Shepheard's Hotel in Cairo, one of the most famous hotel addresses in the world in the 19th century. Opened in 1841, the grand hotel was a meeting place for diplomats, officers, adventurers and writers - and was long regarded as the social center for travelers to the Orient. Image: searlecanada.org In 1952, the building was burnt down during the so-called "Black Saturday" riots in Cairo. Image: https://commons.wikimedia.org Rendering of the new Shepheard's Hotel in Cairo as it will look after the extensive redevelopment. The traditional hotel is set to reopen as the Mandarin Oriental Shepheard, Cairo in 2027, revitalizing one of the most famous hotels in the Orient. Image: spa-solutions.me Shepheard's Hotel Ruins of the "new" Shepheard's Hotel on the banks of the Nile in Cairo's Garden City district. The building was erected in 1957 as the successor to the legendary original hotel, which was destroyed in 1952, and has stood empty since 2014 while its extensive redevelopment is being prepared. Image: Wkipedia Historic view of the legendary Shepheard's Hotel in Cairo, one of the most famous hotel addresses in the world in the 19th century. Opened in 1841, the grand hotel was a meeting place for diplomats, officers, adventurers and writers - and was long regarded as the social center for travelers to the Orient. Image: searlecanada.org In 1952, the building was burnt down during the so-called "Black Saturday" riots in Cairo. Image: https://commons.wikimedia.org Rendering of the new Shepheard's Hotel in Cairo as it will look after the extensive redevelopment. The traditional hotel is set to reopen as the Mandarin Oriental Shepheard, Cairo in 2027, revitalizing one of the most famous hotels in the Orient. Image: spa-solutions.me

Luxury travel along the Nile

And Mandarin Oriental doesn't just want to operate hotels.

The brand is also planning its first own Nile cruise. The ships will offer three, four or seven-day trips between Luxor and Aswan - with spacious suites, several restaurants, a wellness area and guided excursions to temples and historical sites.

The idea behind it: a continuous luxury journey through Egypt - from Cairo via Luxor to Aswan, on land and on water.

A luxury hotel group with experience in historic hotels

It is no coincidence that Mandarin Oriental is taking over these grand hotels.

The Hong Kong-based hotel group now operates around 45 luxury hotels worldwide and is part of the long-established Asian conglomerate Jardine Matheson, whose history dates back to the 19th century.

Mandarin Oriental has made a name for itself by operating prestigious hotels in special locations - often with a mixture of careful restoration, modern comfort and highly personalized service.

In Egypt, the group works with strong local partners to achieve this. The hotels are built in cooperation with the Talaat Moustafa Group, one of the country's largest real estate developers. The planned Nile cruise is being developed together with the Garranah Group, a long-established Egyptian tourism company.

Joy - and a little melancholy

For many Egypt lovers, this development is news with two faces.

On the one hand, these architectural jewels are finally getting the attention and restoration they deserve. Houses such as the Old Cataract or the Winter Palace are among the last great grand hotels of the classic Orient journey.

On the other hand, this may also mark the end of an era.

In existing Mandarin Oriental hotels, room prices often range from around 600 to well over 1000 US dollars per night, depending on the city and season.

The days when you could stay in a colonial palace hotel on the Nile for between 150 and 350 francs - with a view of palm trees, temples and the slowly flowing Nile - are likely to be over for good.

This marks the beginning of a new era for the grand hotels in Egypt. With the takeover, they are returning to where they once were: the absolute luxury segment.

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