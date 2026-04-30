Meryl Streep at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. KEYSTONE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Meryl Streep has been at the top of Hollywood since the 1970s - without any long breaks, without any real falls, without any comeback productions. Now she shines again in "The Devil Wears Prada 2". How does she do it?

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meryl Streep has been shaping cinema for over 50 years.

She has won three Oscars and has been nominated more times than any other actress in film history.

She originally wanted to be an opera singer. Her training at the Yale School of Drama has shaped her acting to this day.

Streep played strong and complex female characters - long before Hollywood consciously focused on such roles.

With the sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada", one of her most iconic roles is experiencing a revival. Show more

As Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady", she embodies political toughness. As Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada", she is the ice-cold editor-in-chief of a fictional fashion magazine. And in "Sophie's Choice", she plays a woman who is broken by an inhuman decision.

Three completely different roles, which proves just how multi-faceted Meryl Streep's acting is. She doesn't play any version of herself: She disappears behind her roles and yet remains recognizable. Not through repetition, but through precision - through her controlled body language, her sense of rhythm and the way she never exhibits emotions, but makes them palpable.

Miranda Priestly, one of the most iconic film characters of the 2000s, celebrates her comeback in "The Devil Wears Prada 2". And Meryl Streep made her into this icon.

That's why this revival is not just about nostalgia and curiosity, but also about the influence of this one actress who has set the standard for great female roles in Hollywood for decades.

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling in "The Devil Wears Prada 2". © 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

One woman, many extremes

There are actresses who refine their type and play similar characters over and over again. And then there is Meryl Streep. She doesn't commit herself, but reinvents herself for every role. As Miranda Priestly, a cool look is enough for her to silence a room. Every movement is controlled, every pause is spot on. And the room is hers.

In "The Iron Lady", it's not just her voice that changes, but her entire expression. It is not the transformation itself that is decisive, but the precision. Every movement seems well thought out, every nuance serves the character. It is not an outward imitation, but a complete internalization.

At the other end of the spectrum is "Sophie's Choice": a woman scarred by a trauma that seems almost impossible to portray. Streep doesn't make a big drama out of it and doesn't exaggerate her character with theatrical acting, but plays with astonishing naturalness. And that is precisely why it gets under your skin.

In between is "The Bridges on the River", where she tells of longing almost exclusively through looks. Or "August: Osage County", where she dominates every scene as a cynical, hurtful mother.

Comedy, drama, biography, musical. Coldness, vulnerability, irony, toughness. She can do it all. And this range is no coincidence, but the result of discipline, good preparation and a feel for the right roles.

Meryl Streep wins her third Oscar in 2012 for her role as Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady" KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Joel Ryan

She actually wanted to sing in the opera

When you see Meryl Streep today, you think of great films and strong female characters. But she originally wanted to be an opera singer.

She first completed classical vocal training before graduating from the renowned Yale School of Drama in Connecticut - an elite school that also produced actresses such as Sigourney Weaver - in 1975, when she was in her mid-twenties.

While others struggled for attention there, Streep was immediately regarded as a "child prodigy". Lecturers and fellow students later recalled a young woman who carried every scene with a naturalness that could not be taught.

Voice, breathing technique, stage presence - many people learn these things at drama schools. With Streep, however, it becomes a tool that she uses purposefully in every role. Often so subtly that you only notice it on second glance.

Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried in "Mamma Mia!" © IMDB

You can still hear her vocal training today. In "Into the Woods. In "Mamma Mia!". And even in roles where she doesn't sing. As Miranda Priestly, her effect is also based on her tone of voice, her timing and the way she emphasizes and delivers words.

Perhaps this is precisely what explains her special presence. Every pause has weight. Every sentence has a direction.

This special talent is also evident outside the movie theater. In an Ellen DeGeneres show, Streep was asked to recite completely banal texts with different emotions. Within seconds, she changes her voice, rhythm and posture - and suddenly a new character is in the room.

That's how quickly Meryl Streep can slip into a new role:

She made women the main thing

Today, the whole of Hollywood is talking about strong female roles, empowerment and visibility. But Meryl Streep was playing such characters long before they became buzzwords.

Her movie characters didn't want to please. They wanted to decide. To lead. To fight. Sometimes to fail. They were allowed to be uncomfortable, cool, ambitious or vulnerable - without apologizing for it.

Just think of Miranda Priestly: not a heroine, not a popular figure. It was never a question of whether you had to like these women. What matters is that you believe them. And that's exactly what Meryl Streep radiates in every role: Presence.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" © 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The speech that went around the world

Meryl Streep on stage at the Golden Globes in 2017. No costume. No script. No role. In her acceptance speech, she talks about respect, responsibility and the power of words. Without mentioning his name, she criticizes the then US President Donald Trump.

In this moment, another side of Meryl Streep is revealed - she is not just the famous actress, but also a person who takes a public stance.

Miranda returns

And now she is back as Miranda Priestly. Even then, the character didn't work because of the costumes. Not because of the fashion and the brands. She works because Meryl Streep plays her with incredible precision. Every movement is spot on. Every look has weight.

Many actresses have great roles. Only a few shape a character in such a way that you immediately recognize her years later. Meryl Streep has achieved this not just once, but again and again.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" in cinemas from April 30: The film review