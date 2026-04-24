No one has as many subscribers as MrBeast on YouTube. KEYSTONE

"MrBeast" is considered the most successful YouTuber in the world. Now his company "Beast Industries" is being sued by a former employee. For discrimination and sexual harassment, among other things.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you "MrBeast" is considered the most successful and best-known YouTuber of all time. He has 479 million subscribers on his channel.

There is now an entire company behind the social media star: "Beast Industries".

For years, former employees have been making serious allegations against MrBeast and the company.

Now a former employee has filed a lawsuit against the company. Among other things, for violations of the law on family and sick leave, wrongful termination and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Show more

On October 4, 2025, MrBeast published a YouTube video entitled "Hi, me in 10 years". In it, he can be seen as a 17-year-old addressing his future self. James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson - MrBeast's real name - automatically had the recording published a decade later.

It shows a nervous teenager in his childhood bedroom in Greenville, North Carolina, USA. He is sitting on an office chair, rocking restlessly back and forth. At this point, his channel has just 8726 subscribers. "If I don't have a million subscribers by the time you see this video, my whole life would be a failure," he says.

Ten years later, the 27-year-old's dream has come true: He has long since cracked the one million subscriber mark. Today, MrBeast is the most successful YouTuber in the world: 479 million people follow him on the platform.

Time magazine described him as the "most watched person in the world" in 2024. The business magazineFortuneestimated his fortune at around 2.6 billion US dollars at the beginning of 2026.

What are people willing to do for money?

Donaldson is regarded as a pioneer of YouTube videos featuring expensive stunts, elaborate competitions and lucrative prize draws. He is also known for giving away large sums of money, cars and private islands. However, usually under conditions.

In one of his videos, for example, the last person to leave a supermarket was given 250,000 US dollars. In general, his videos revolve around the question: what are people willing to do for money?

He now has his own show "Beast Games" on Prime. It is considered the most elaborate game show in history and is strongly reminiscent of the successful Netflix series "Squid Games". In it, highly indebted people or people with little money compete against each other in games to win prize money at the end. Whoever loses is killed.

It's similar in "Beast Games", except of course no one is killed. But the prize money is 5 million US dollars. Thousands of participants applied for the first of two seasons of the show so far.

There is a whole company behind him

There has long been an entire company behind the social media star: "Beast Industries". The company not only produces videos, but also sells its own chocolate bars with "Feastables". There is also "MrBeast Burger", a globally operating fast food concept without its own branches - the dishes are prepared in the kitchens of partner restaurants and delivered by a delivery service.

The "Beast Financial" brand has also been registered since October. It seems as if the 27-year-old is now also getting into banking. The empire is headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina, and employs over 700 people.

But as other examples have shown in the past: Not all that glitters is gold, as there has been controversy surrounding MrBeast for years. This Wednesday, Beast Industries was finally officially sued by a former employee.

Among other things, for violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, wrongful termination, intentional infliction of emotional distress and sexual harassment.

Degradation of female employees

Lorrayne Mavromatis is a former employee and former member of management. She started at the company in 2022 as head of the Instagram team.

In her lawsuit, Mavromatis accuses the company of a widespread culture of belittling female employees, which allegedly extends to the top management level and the company's figurehead, MrBeast.

For example, female employees were repeatedly told to "shut up" by male colleagues in meetings. In a video published on Instagram, she also describes being called "stupid" in front of the entire team during meetings. She also reported sexual harassment to which she herself had been subjected and that female colleagues in the company had also experienced similar assaults and harassment.

"Boy's club"

Former CEO James Warren, a cousin of MrBeast, also allegedly asked Mavromits to have one-on-one conversations in his home where he commented on her appearance.

He also allegedly said Donaldson did not want to work directly with Mavromatis because "her appearance had a certain sexual effect" on him, and that Warren dismissed her complaints about "unwanted advances from a male client" and suggested she was flattered by the attention. According to theHollywood Reporter, Mavromatis referred to Beast Industries as a "boy's club".

The lawsuit also mentions an internal handbook that instructs employees to "do everything to empower the boys in filming" and states: "No does not mean no." What is meant by this is that employees should allow childish, silly or transgressive behavior from the "talents" such as the use of vulgarities to create entertaining content.

Instead, employees should allow and encourage childish, silly or transgressive behavior such as drawing vulgarities (e.g. "draw a dick on the whiteboard") in order to create entertaining content.

The company rejects the allegations. Media spokeswoman Gaude Paez told theNew York Timesthat the complaint was based on "deliberate misinterpretations and categorically false statements". The company also has "extensive evidence" to refute the allegations.

Regarding the manual, Paez explained that the official employee handbook did not contain such wording, but that there was a "production manual to guide the creative process", which she herself had not seen. The New York Times obtained a document entitled "How To Succeed in MrBeast Production" that contains the passages cited in the lawsuit.

Labor conferences during childbirth

Mavromatis told the New York Times that she was demoted to a lower position as a social media manager in the merchandise department in 2023 after complaining to HR about the incidents and the work environment.

In early 2025, Mavromatis became pregnant. According to the lawsuit, the company did not inform her of the maternity leave policy and she was forced to attend a work conference while giving birth in the hospital for fear of repercussions.

She also felt pressured to work during her maternity leave. She was then dismissed just two weeks after her return. "There was no expectation that she would work during childbirth or maternity leave," media spokesperson Paez told the newspaper.

"Work had to come first, even before my daughter, because I was so afraid of losing my job," Mavromatis said. "I'll never get those moments back. I'll never be able to see her first laugh, her first giggle. I wasn't there."

There are repeated accusations

This is not the first time that MrBeast and his company have been confronted with accusations. Former employee Matt Turner accused Jimmy Donaldson of verbally abusing and humiliating him on a daily basis. He first made these accusations in a video in 2018 and later in 2019 in a Twitter thread that has since been deleted.

In 2021, theNew York Timesreported on allegations that Donaldson had created a toxic working environment at his company. Turner stated that he had been "yelled at, bullied, called retarded and replaceable every single day by MrBeast". Another ten employees confirmed a tense working environment.

In July 2024, another former employee published a YouTube video in which he accused Donaldson of manipulating videos and competitions, organizing illegal competitions and, above all, deceiving underage fans.

Much of the content encourages participation or the purchase of products and at the same time promises prizes, which is why it should be considered gambling. In addition, numerous competitions were manipulated and the participants were often employees of the company.

In August 2024, a second video followed in which another former employee described the abusive working conditions and claimed that Donaldson employed a registered sex offender convicted of assaulting a minor.

Class action lawsuit against "Beast Games"

Just one month later - in September 2024 - five anonymous participants in the show "Beast Games" filed a class action lawsuit against MrBeast and Amazon, alleging workplace abuse, unsafe and illegal working conditions and underpayment of the minimum wage.

According to the lawsuit, Amazon, MrBeast's production company, the independent production company Off One's Base LLC and, at a later date, MysticArt Pictures LLC failed to pay minimum wages and overtime and failed to prevent sexual harassment, among other things.

Conditions were created that resulted in "emotional stress". The candidates were also not given adequate meal or rest breaks. Instead, they were exposed to "dangerous circumstances and conditions".

As a result, several participants ended up in hospital. Women in particular were subjected to "hostile working conditions". According to the lawsuit, the participants in the Beast Games were deprived of medical care, food, sleep and the basic necessities of hygiene.

The class action lawsuit is still pending; no judgment or settlement has yet been reached. In May 2025, MysticArt Pictures LLC was dismissed from the case. Despite the allegations, "Beast Games" was renewed for a second season and a third has been announced.

MrBeast denied the participants' allegations, as in the most recent lawsuit. It is unclear when the case will go to trial.

Video from the department