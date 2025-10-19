  1. Residential Customers
Fun facts about favorite drink The world's most expensive coffee is first digested by elephants

Dominik Müller

19.10.2025

Coffee facts and curiosities
Coffee facts and curiosities. From the 17th century onwards, coffee gradually began to replace a breakfast drink that had been common until then: Beer (the brewing process made it a safer food than water, which was often contaminated).

From the 17th century onwards, coffee gradually began to replace a breakfast drink that had been common until then: Beer (the brewing process made it a safer food than water, which was often contaminated).

Image: Daniel Karmann/dpa

Coffee facts and curiosities. With a per capita consumption of 8 to 9 kilograms of green coffee per year, Switzerland is one of the world's leading coffee drinkers - only Finland is ahead of it. This equates to around 975 to 1000 cups of coffee per person per year (symbolic image).

With a per capita consumption of 8 to 9 kilograms of green coffee per year, Switzerland is one of the world's leading coffee drinkers - only Finland is ahead of it. This equates to around 975 to 1000 cups of coffee per person per year (symbolic image).

Image: sda

Coffee facts and curiosities. The biggest coffee lovers live in Scandinavia.

The biggest coffee lovers live in Scandinavia.

Image: iStock/Poike

Coffee facts and curiosities. Coffee has largely lost its reputation as a health hazard. Conversely, new positive effects on the human body are constantly being discovered. According to a recent British study, for example, coffee consumption can prevent chronic liver disease. The ideal amount in this regard is three to four cups a day. The caffeine content is irrelevant.

Coffee has largely lost its reputation as a health hazard. Conversely, new positive effects on the human body are constantly being discovered. According to a recent British study, for example, coffee consumption can prevent chronic liver disease. The ideal amount in this regard is three to four cups a day. The caffeine content is irrelevant.

Image: iStock/magicmine

Coffee facts and curiosities. Apart from the taste, we value coffee as a pick-me-up mainly because of the caffeine. But there is so much more in every little bean that can be good for us: Proteins, minerals, flavorings, alkaloids, oils and acids (symbolic image).

Apart from the taste, we value coffee as a pick-me-up mainly because of the caffeine. But there is so much more in every little bean that can be good for us: Proteins, minerals, flavorings, alkaloids, oils and acids (symbolic image).

Image: Jens Büttner/dpa

Coffee facts and curiosities. If you drink coffee regularly and in large quantities, you can reduce your risk of developing vascular disease, dementia or type 2 diabetes.

If you drink coffee regularly and in large quantities, you can reduce your risk of developing vascular disease, dementia or type 2 diabetes.

Image: iStock/Halfpoint

Coffee facts and curiosities. The super ingredient caffeine not only prevents feelings of tiredness, it can also banish minor headaches and other aches and pains.

The super ingredient caffeine not only prevents feelings of tiredness, it can also banish minor headaches and other aches and pains.

Image: iStock/Halfpoint

Coffee facts and curiosities. As with most things in life, the same applies to the consumption of coffee: the right balance is crucial. A small dose of caffeine here and there can help our brain to work in a focused and productive way. However, if we overdo it with caffeine intake, it can have the opposite effect by making us nervous.

As with most things in life, the same applies to the consumption of coffee: the right balance is crucial. A small dose of caffeine here and there can help our brain to work in a focused and productive way. However, if we overdo it with caffeine intake, it can have the opposite effect by making us nervous.

Image: iStock/dusanpetkovic

Coffee facts and curiosities. Coffee makes you healthier, more productive and even more beautiful: the antioxidants in coffee are said to have an anti-ageing effect. You can do even more for your beauty than just enjoy coffee as a drink: use the remaining coffee grounds as a facial scrub.

Coffee makes you healthier, more productive and even more beautiful: the antioxidants in coffee are said to have an anti-ageing effect. You can do even more for your beauty than just enjoy coffee as a drink: use the remaining coffee grounds as a facial scrub.

Image: iStock/insta_photos

Coffee facts and curiosities. Coffee can also have a positive effect on the atmosphere, and you don't even have to drink it: The aroma of ground or even whole beans can displace unpleasant odors, for example in the shoe cupboard.

Coffee can also have a positive effect on the atmosphere, and you don't even have to drink it: The aroma of ground or even whole beans can displace unpleasant odors, for example in the shoe cupboard.

Image: iStock/satamedia

Coffee facts and curiosities. Although we are talking about the coffee bean, it is actually a seed: It is the kernel of the coffee cherry. Most fruits even have two of them.

Although we are talking about the coffee bean, it is actually a seed: It is the kernel of the coffee cherry. Most fruits even have two of them.

Image: iStock/aedkais

Coffee facts and curiosities. How was this beneficial drink actually made accessible to mankind? Possibly thanks to an animal: according to tradition, a goatherd in Ethiopia in the 9th century observed that his animals were behaving strangely after tasting coffee cherries. A monk is said to have experimented with coffee and discovered it as a drink.

How was this beneficial drink actually made accessible to mankind? Possibly thanks to an animal: according to tradition, a goatherd in Ethiopia in the 9th century observed that his animals were behaving strangely after tasting coffee cherries. A monk is said to have experimented with coffee and discovered it as a drink.

Image: iStock/Glen_Pearson

Coffee facts and curiosities. The historical goats were probably not the only ones to take a liking to the caffeinated plant. As research in Great Britain has shown, bees also have a preference for flowers that offer them this substance - even if the nectar is of rather average quality.

The historical goats were probably not the only ones to take a liking to the caffeinated plant. As research in Great Britain has shown, bees also have a preference for flowers that offer them this substance - even if the nectar is of rather average quality.

Image: iStock/Anant_Kasetsinsombut

Coffee facts and curiosities. Coffee cherries are also on the menu of an Indonesian creeping cat (Civet). The seeds are excreted by the animal. This gave rise to the idea of roasting a particularly exquisite coffee from these beans, which have undergone a special "process", so to speak: "Kopi Luwak".

Coffee cherries are also on the menu of an Indonesian creeping cat (Civet). The seeds are excreted by the animal. This gave rise to the idea of roasting a particularly exquisite coffee from these beans, which have undergone a special "process", so to speak: "Kopi Luwak".

Image: 2009 Getty Images/Ulet Ifansasti

Coffee facts and curiosities. However, the hype surrounding the cat poop coffee led to the emergence of corresponding farms, the way in which the animals were kept often provoked criticism. An alternative was sought ...

However, the hype surrounding the cat poop coffee led to the emergence of corresponding farms, the way in which the animals were kept often provoked criticism. An alternative was sought ...

Image: iStock/SPmemory

Coffee facts and curiosities. After a period of experimentation, Blake Dinkin found it in Thai elephants. A group of these animals eats, digests and disposes of coffee cherries and their seeds. The result is "Black Ivory Coffee", currently the world's most expensive coffee.

After a period of experimentation, Blake Dinkin found it in Thai elephants. A group of these animals eats, digests and disposes of coffee cherries and their seeds. The result is "Black Ivory Coffee", currently the world's most expensive coffee.

Image: Getty Images/Paula Bronstein

Coffee facts and curiosities. The elephant digests the coffee fruit for 15 to 30 hours - a kind of fermentation process for the beans. These are then collected, cleaned and roasted ...

The elephant digests the coffee fruit for 15 to 30 hours - a kind of fermentation process for the beans. These are then collected, cleaned and roasted ...

Image: Getty Images/Paula Bronstein

Coffee facts and curiosities. ... before they are served as fine coffee in a few exclusive establishments. "What you're drinking for 40 euros is something I've eaten before ..."

... before they are served as fine coffee in a few exclusive establishments. "What you're drinking for 40 euros is something I've eaten before ..."

Image: Getty Images/Paula Bronstein

The Swiss love coffee - around 975 to 1000 cups are consumed per person every year. Did you know that one of the most expensive varieties comes from Thailand? It is fermented elephant coffee.

19.10.2025, 16:51

