From the 17th century onwards, coffee gradually began to replace a breakfast drink that had been common until then: Beer (the brewing process made it a safer food than water, which was often contaminated).
With a per capita consumption of 8 to 9 kilograms of green coffee per year, Switzerland is one of the world's leading coffee drinkers - only Finland is ahead of it. This equates to around 975 to 1000 cups of coffee per person per year (symbolic image).
The biggest coffee lovers live in Scandinavia.
Coffee has largely lost its reputation as a health hazard. Conversely, new positive effects on the human body are constantly being discovered. According to a recent British study, for example, coffee consumption can prevent chronic liver disease. The ideal amount in this regard is three to four cups a day. The caffeine content is irrelevant.
Apart from the taste, we value coffee as a pick-me-up mainly because of the caffeine. But there is so much more in every little bean that can be good for us: Proteins, minerals, flavorings, alkaloids, oils and acids (symbolic image).
If you drink coffee regularly and in large quantities, you can reduce your risk of developing vascular disease, dementia or type 2 diabetes.
The super ingredient caffeine not only prevents feelings of tiredness, it can also banish minor headaches and other aches and pains.
As with most things in life, the same applies to the consumption of coffee: the right balance is crucial. A small dose of caffeine here and there can help our brain to work in a focused and productive way. However, if we overdo it with caffeine intake, it can have the opposite effect by making us nervous.
Coffee makes you healthier, more productive and even more beautiful: the antioxidants in coffee are said to have an anti-ageing effect. You can do even more for your beauty than just enjoy coffee as a drink: use the remaining coffee grounds as a facial scrub.
Coffee can also have a positive effect on the atmosphere, and you don't even have to drink it: The aroma of ground or even whole beans can displace unpleasant odors, for example in the shoe cupboard.
Although we are talking about the coffee bean, it is actually a seed: It is the kernel of the coffee cherry. Most fruits even have two of them.
How was this beneficial drink actually made accessible to mankind? Possibly thanks to an animal: according to tradition, a goatherd in Ethiopia in the 9th century observed that his animals were behaving strangely after tasting coffee cherries. A monk is said to have experimented with coffee and discovered it as a drink.
The historical goats were probably not the only ones to take a liking to the caffeinated plant. As research in Great Britain has shown, bees also have a preference for flowers that offer them this substance - even if the nectar is of rather average quality.
Coffee cherries are also on the menu of an Indonesian creeping cat (Civet). The seeds are excreted by the animal. This gave rise to the idea of roasting a particularly exquisite coffee from these beans, which have undergone a special "process", so to speak: "Kopi Luwak".
However, the hype surrounding the cat poop coffee led to the emergence of corresponding farms, the way in which the animals were kept often provoked criticism. An alternative was sought ...
After a period of experimentation, Blake Dinkin found it in Thai elephants. A group of these animals eats, digests and disposes of coffee cherries and their seeds. The result is "Black Ivory Coffee", currently the world's most expensive coffee.
The elephant digests the coffee fruit for 15 to 30 hours - a kind of fermentation process for the beans. These are then collected, cleaned and roasted ...
... before they are served as fine coffee in a few exclusive establishments. "What you're drinking for 40 euros is something I've eaten before ..."
Coffee facts and curiosities
