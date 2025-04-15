They are continuing after being kicked out of SRF: the three podcasters Yvonne Eisenring, Maja Zivadinovic and Gülsha Adilji 2021 (from left to right). Picture: Mirjam Kluka

It is now clear how "Zivadiliring" will continue: Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic will go on tour in 2026. But their podcast will also continue - albeit on an irregular basis.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you What a bang in the Swiss media world last January: SRF threw out the podcast "Zivadiliring" with immediate effect.

Now, after many meetings, the three podcasters Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic have decided what to do with their successful product.

In future, "Zivadiliring" will become a live format. A tour of German-speaking Switzerland is planned from spring 2026.

But the podcast will also continue - albeit not as regularly as before.

You can listen to the latest edition of "Zivadiliring" here. Show more

The bad news: The dismissal from SRF of the three podcasters Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic last January came as a surprise to the trio, but also to their fans.

And the good news: after many meetings over the past few weeks, the trio have decided to carry on - without SRF.

The podcast "Zivadiliring", which previously appeared every two weeks, will only appear irregularly in future. However, the podcast will continue to be available on all popular streaming platforms.

Instead, the trio Adilji, Eisenring and Zivadinovic want to focus more on live performances from next year.

Five live dates in 2026

It is already known: on October 26, 2025, the three women will be the first podcasters ever to perform at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. Tickets for this performance sold out within ten days.

After that, five more live dates are planned in Basel, Bern and Zurich in spring 2026.

"These shows will not be recorded. It's like an intimate evening with lots of friends. That's why we deliberately call them shows and not live podcasts," says Yvonne Eisenring in Blick.

The three hosts have built up a strong fan base with their taboo-free conversations, their humor and a lot of self-irony - now the three Zivadiliring makers want to get to know their listeners a little better and are therefore going on a live tour.

Zivadinovic: "An end always makes room for something new"

But there is one fly in the ointment: in future, the "Zivadiliring" podcast will only appear when something happens "that we absolutely want to discuss", says Gülsha Adilji.

"The hosts will get in front of the microphone when there is exciting news, social upheaval or moving topics that need to be discussed," says the press release.

You can listen to the very latest edition of "Zivadiliring" here: Engagements, surgeries, celebrity gossip are discussed and there's a recap of the last few months.

The trio seem to be quite happy with their new focus. "We're doing very well. An end always creates space for something new," Maja Zivadinovic looks back on her departure from SRF in Blick.

She continues: "It was a creative and exciting process in which we realized once again that the three of us work really well together."

The apparent end caused a strong reaction

The "Zivadiliring" podcast is one of the most successful in the country and was produced by SRF until the end of 2024.

But then SRF discontinued the successful podcast with immediate effect - to the disappointment of Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic and their many fans.

The apparent end of "Zivadiliring" caused strong reactions in the Swiss media industry.

Gerry Reinhardt, Lead Social Media ZHAW and long-time radio presenter, described the end of "Zivadiliring" as "a tragedy" on persönlich.com: "Who at SRF wants to launch another podcast in the future? If you're successful, you'll be canceled. If you're not successful, you can go too."

The new dates: The "Zivadiliring" trio will be performing at the Stadtcasino Basel on April 7, 2026, at the Volkshaus Zurich on April 9 and 10, 2026 and at the Kursaal Bern on May 1 and 2, 2026. Tickets are now available at this link.

More videos from the department