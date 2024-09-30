Theodora of Greece got married in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress and tiara. IMAGO/Nicolas Koutsokostas

Theodora of Greece had to wait six years before she could say "I do" to her fiancé. At the wedding, it wasn't just the bride who caught the eye, but also her niece, who wore a white dress.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you After two postponements, Theodora of Greece married her fiancé on September 28, 2024.

The princess said "I do" to Matthew Kumar in the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens.

Theodora wore an off-the-shoulder dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti, completing the look with the historical tiara of the Khedive of Egypt.

Her niece Amelia Morales y de Grecia attracted attention as she also wore a white dress. Show more

The wedding of Theodora of Greece (41) had to be postponed twice. The first time was in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic made the ceremony impossible. Then in January 2023, her father Constantine II of Greece died.

But the wait finally came to an end on September 28, 2024: the 41-year-old said "I do" to her fiancé, US lawyer Matthew Kumar, during a Greek Orthodox wedding ceremony at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens.

The location of the ceremony was not chosen at random: Theodora's parents, Constantine II (1940-2023) and Anne-Marie of Denmark (78), promised each other eternal love in the same cathedral almost 60 years ago.

The former King of Greece died on January 10, 2023 and was unable to attend his daughter's wedding. However, Theodora was able to count on the support of numerous other relatives. For example, the eldest daughter of her sister Alexia (59), Arrietta Morales de Grecia (22), was one of the bridesmaids.

Theodora's niece wears a white dress to the wedding

Meanwhile, Arrietta's sister Amelia Morales y de Grecia (16) attracted attention for something else. She poses in the photos of her aunt's wedding in a dress that appears white depending on the lighting conditions. In other light, it shimmers light blue or could pass for silver.

It is well known that wedding guests should stay away from the non-color white, as this is reserved for the bride.

The dress is no stranger to this. With the halterneck gown, Amelia is recycling a good piece from her mother, which she wore at the dinner shortly before Crown Prince Haakon of Norway's (51) wedding to Mette-Marit (51) in 2001.

Princess Alexia's daughters are wearing gowns worn by their mother for the Wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece!



🔗https://t.co/ZOHb2H8YAf pic.twitter.com/krkbZDQjgM — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) September 28, 2024

Ana María Morales y de Grecia (21) also caught the eye with her beige dress adorned with glittering stones. She also chose a dress from her mother's wardrobe, and Alexia wore the sparkling gown to her own pre-wedding dinner in July 1999.

Off-the-shoulder wedding dress and historic tiara

But one person in particular caught everyone's eye: Theodora got married in an off-the-shoulder bridal look. With a lavish skirt, long train and elaborate embroidery, she enchanted the wedding guests. The dress was created by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti (53), who has also dressed stars such as Beyoncé (43) and Jennifer Lopez (55).

The tiara of the Khedive of Egypt, which is of historical value, shone on the 41-year-old's head. The piece of jewelry was designed by Cartier in 1905, has been passed down from generation to generation and adorned the heads of Theodora's mother Anne-Marie and her sister Alexia at their weddings.

According to media reports, Theodora and her Matthew have been a couple since 2016. In 2018, the princess announced the engagement news on Instagram. "Words cannot express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man," she wrote under two black and white photos showing her with Matthew.

More videos from the department