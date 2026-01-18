They could be straight out of Tolkien's Shire - but they are located in the middle of Moldova. With their hobbit houses and their deliberately preserved originality, the inhabitants of Rogojeni want to attract tourists to save their village.

Christian Thumshirn

In Rogojeni, a remote village in north-eastern Moldova, time seems to have stood still.

Houses built halfway into the ground, narrow paths, old fences - a townscape reminiscent of Tolkien's Shire, but built centuries ago out of sheer necessity.

For generations, the building style provided protection from the heat and cold and still shapes the character of the village today.

When a village fights for its future

But Rogojeni is fighting for survival. The majority of the inhabitants have left the village - only a dozen people remain.

Now they are focusing on exactly what makes their village so special: its authenticity.

The unusual houses, the intact landscape and the unspoiled village life should attract visitors - and give Rogojeni a future.

More videos from the resort