The whole world is interested in the British royal family. Flavia Schlittler is always up to date and gets her information partly directly from Buckingham Palace.

Royal expert Flavia Schlittler reveals to blue News where she gets her information on the British royal family.

She keeps her network secret, but gives an example of how she deals with information.

On the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, she expresses doubts about accusations of espionage, but criticizes his arrogance and lack of knowledge of human nature. Show more

The British royals polarize, entertain, inspire and interest people all over the world. One person who has always known in advance what goes on at Buckingham Palace is Flavia Schlittler. But how does she get such information and can she verify it? The royal expert talks to blue News about her sources and how "stupid" Prince Andrew is.

Flavia Schlittler, Blick journalist and royal expert, knows where she gets her information. On the one hand, it is relationships and a network that she has built up over the years. On the other hand, it's coincidences or people who approach her.

"I work with historians, but also with a former chef to the British royal family," explains Schlittler. But she has contacts ranging from suppliers to relatives. "There are also relatives who live here in Switzerland," she says.

But revealing her sources would have a devastating effect on her career: "You should never do that, it would destroy your credibility and break the relationship."

blue News asks what is really true about the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew. The allegation: Prince Andrew is said to have given information to a Chinese spy. Schlittler has a clear opinion: "I don't think he did that, otherwise much more would have happened than just the media reporting." Nevertheless, she thinks Prince Andrew has a "miserable knowledge of human nature" and is "inspired by his egocentric arrogance" to think that nothing is happening to him.

Watch the whole interview with Flavia Schlittler in the video.

