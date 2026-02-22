"My experience, however, is that I've been involved in many projects that deal with women and women's issues": Salka Weber. Image: IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD

Salka Weber loves the limelight, even as a child she sang in the casting show "Kiddy Contest". In an interview about the TV film "Damen", she talks about the influence her ancestors have on her own life.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Salka Weber can literally tell you a thing or two about how it feels when your first artistic steps can still be found online years later.

With the song "Erfinder-Kinder", the Vienna native, born in 1989, reached the final of the casting show "Kiddy Contest 2001". The music video can still be found on YouTube today.

Music also played a major role for Weber afterwards: after leaving school, she studied dance, singing and acting at the Music and Arts Private University of the City of Vienna.

In the TV film "Damen" ( available in the ARD media library since last week), Weber plays a 30-year-old daughter who takes care of her mentally unstable mother. Show more

Ms. Weber, your new TV film "Damen" is set in Munich. How well did you know the city beforehand?

I had my first official engagement during my studies at the Deutsches Theater in Munich. I think the performances went on for a month back then. So I already knew my way around the city.

How do you like the city?

I'm a Munich fan and enjoyed it so much. I also had a really great apartment near the English Garden and went for an hour's walk there every day after filming. That was an absolute dream. The northern part of the English Garden is great.

How does life here differ from life in your home city of Vienna?

I was surprised that so many people go out on Fridays and Saturdays, whether it's to a restaurant or to party. I had the feeling that the whole city was on its feet in summer.

"Damen" tells the story of a young woman's everyday life, but also addresses socially relevant topics. Which aspect of the content touched you the most?

When I read the script for the first time, I liked that it was such a quiet, floating and light movie. You pause and ask yourself: Hm, what's the point of this? It feels like nothing spectacular happens, and yet, as you say, so many themes are dealt with. Just like in real life: You live your life with all the everyday questions and difficulties, but also with the history of your own ancestors, which weighs on your shoulders to a certain extent.

"It feels like nothing spectacular happens, and yet, as you say, so many themes are dealt with": Salka Weber on her TV movie "Damen". Image: BR/Kineo Film GmbH/Lars Nitsch

I really liked the fact that the movie still comes across as so light-footed and is so finely told. What appealed to me most was that everyone can pick out their own themes. For example, the scene at the very end appealed to me the most, when it's about Maya's grandfather's uncertain past and she says to her mother: "At least it would be a story!"

What exactly appeals to you about this scene?

The idea that you have the power to shape your own life. I think that's a very clever thought.

Are you a person who is generally interested in your own family history, or do you prefer to look to your own future?

I think it's a mixture of both. I do believe that the experiences of your ancestors shape your own life in a certain way. That's why it's good to explore the past and take an interest in where you come from. On the other hand, I'm also a fan of forgetting my own past, and especially what I've been told about it, to a certain extent when I'm in the process of shaping my own future. It brings lightness and creativity and has something liberating about it.

The film author Stefanie Kremser writes in a statement about the film: "'Damen' arose from my need to finally write a screenplay almost exclusively about women." How do you perceive the position of women in the film industry?

I have to confess: I'm not always up to date with TV movies because I tend to go to the movies in my private life. But my experience is that I've been involved in many projects that deal with women and women's issues. Even if they weren't always written by women. The fact that stories about women are still often written by men is certainly an issue that needs to be discussed.

The TV series "Deadlines" is about women, was written by a female co-author, among others, and also gave us actresses the improvisational space to help shape it and contribute ideas. This was a big step for me, because the series shows: Yes, four women can be just as funny as four men! So something is happening. Today, women are allowed to fail in series and still be the heroines in the end.

From time to time, the film also deals with stupid remarks that young women are confronted with in everyday life. To what extent do you know such situations from your everyday life?

For me, this is also a generational issue: I notice that men in their early 20s have a completely different approach to the topic of masculinity and women. Awareness is changing. But in my generation, there are still some totally entrenched models of masculinity. Statements are sometimes made about the big difference between men and women that sometimes make me think: "Wow, that's so outdated!" Of course, I live in a bubble, and the art and theater world is certainly more sensitive in certain areas than other industries, especially when it comes to questions about a person's origins, as in "Damen".

Do you hope that these narrow-minded views will disappear at some point?

(Reflects) I'm afraid not.

Your career began in 2001 with the casting show "Kiddy Contest". The show can still be found online. How often are you still asked about it?

(Laughs) In fact, a sequence from the video was also used for "Deadlines" because the show's writers found the video. My character in the series is a failed singer who watches her own video over and over again. I'm often asked about it, but I take it with humor. It's absurd, of course, but the feedback is so positive, and for me the performance was the most exciting thing at the time anyway ... So I'm still proud of it.

How did you make the switch from music or musicals to television?

I always wanted to be in the film industry: writing films myself, directing them, acting in them. I was always attracted to it. I don't know why. During my musical career, I met a colleague. Together we put on our own play because we both always wanted to do spoken theater. The play was then nominated for a major Austrian theater award, which of course totally motivated us to continue in this direction. I was then a member of the ensemble at the Theater in der Josefstadt in Vienna for a while and did a lot of spoken theater there. Then I made my first own film "Fisch lernt fliegen" (Fish Learns to Fly). It was shown at the Berlinale. From then on, things went uphill.

Do you want to stay in the film industry or will you be drawn more towards musicals in the future?

I like both. But I have to admit: I really like filming.

The TV movie "Damen" with actress Salka Weber in the leading role tells the story of the everyday life of a 30-year-old woman, but also addresses socially relevant topics. Picture: BR/Kineo Film GmbH/Lars Nitsch

You've just come back from filming ...

Yes, exactly. I shot my second movie at the beginning of February. It was very exciting, exhausting and enjoyable at the same time (laughs). I wrote the script myself with my partner Leo Friedrich and we also directed it together. I also took on the leading role myself. So it really is a do-it-yourself project.

What kind of project is it exactly?

It's a festival short film. It's a step in a new direction for me. I was really in my element and could imagine doing more in this direction.

Have you already decided when and where it can be seen?

It's always one of those things with short films like this: the most important thing is that you get a so-called festival release. This means that while you are still in post-production, you submit the film to various festivals. It's a bit of a gamble because you have to have world premiere status at the big festivals like the Berlinale or Cannes: The film must not have been shown anywhere before. That's why you have to think carefully about where you really want to show the film when you get your first acceptance.

What else do you want to achieve in your career?

I would like to develop more of my own projects. I have a lot of ideas in the drawer. As an actress and filmmaker, I would also like to shoot internationally. Apart from that, I'm also interested in auteur films because I realize that it makes a difference when directors write the scripts for their films themselves. It is usually possible to work more deeply and emotionally, as the vision from the writing to the realization has one and the same signature.

The RTL crime series "Alpentod" with Veronica Ferres and Tim Oliver Schultz is also to be continued: What are you most looking forward to this year?

That's a good question. There are lots of things that are not yet set in stone, but are already on the horizon. Every project is a different challenge for me and I love working. But right now, I'm most looking forward to taking a deep breath. I've been working for ten months straight. That's why I'm now saying: "Bathtub every day!"

