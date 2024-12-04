Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has smashed a lot of china in his British homeland. Image: Getty Images

"There is no place for Harry in the monarchy under the current circumstances," says ZDF nobility expert Ulrike Grunewald. Her new documentary about the renegade British prince raises the explosive question.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Harry is causing unrest among the Windsors even after his withdrawal from the royal duty program.

His search for a new role is a challenge for the British royal family.

And what do Brits think about Harry? Ulrike Grunewald, long-time royal expert at ZDF, goes in search of answers in her new documentary "Harry - the lost prince". Show more

Prince Harry's withdrawal from the royal family has made headlines since the beginning of 2020. How are the second-born of King Charles III and his family doing almost five years later? And what do Brits think about the "lost prince"?

Ulrike Grunewald has now taken a close look at this question. With the documentary "Harry - the lost prince" (in the ZDF media library), the long-time ZDF aristocracy expert puts her finger on a royal wound that is still gaping.

In an interview, she explains why Harry's path back into the royal family seems to be blocked.

Almost five years have passed since the Sussexs withdrew from the British royal family. However, Charles and Kate's cancer has led to a reshuffle within the royal family. What new role could Prince Harry take on after his retirement from royal duties?

There is no place for Harry in the monarchy under the current circumstances. He no longer even has a residence in Great Britain. King Charles and Prince William no longer trust him, as they fear that private or confidential statements could be found in interviews or books. Harry may have become more reserved in the meantime, but what will happen when the money for his luxurious lifestyle in Montecito runs out?

How do you rate the chances of a reconciliation with William?

Prince William recently revealed in an interview that he experienced 2024 as "brutal". Since his wife Catherine's cancer, he has been alone in the public eye, while at the same time his workload has increased enormously during his father's illness. He would have needed brother Harry by his side, but no one in the Royal Family wants to see him in the role of the knight in shining armor.

What does his future look like under the possible regency of his older brother William?

Harry has lost a lot of sympathy in the UK. When the Queen was still alive, he was the most popular royal. Even after his abrupt exit, he still had strong support from the younger generation, who admired him as a fighter against an outdated monarchy.

But after the attacks on his family, he is rejected by the majority of Britons. He has only one chance: to continue on the path he has chosen. He has to stand on his own two feet financially, that is the price for his freedom from royal constraints. Even a King William will not give Harry a special position.

How does British society - both young and old - feel about Harry's withdrawal?

Among older Britons, Harry is persona non grata. 80 percent have a negative opinion of him. In their eyes, he is a deserter whose revelations have put a heavy strain on the last year of the Queen's life. His eternal lamentations about his fate in the royal family now seem ridiculously banal in view of the current trials facing members of the monarchy. Harry has also lost much of his luster for younger Britons. They are bothered by the fact that he has published intimate details of his family's private life. Young people find this form of betrayal and disloyalty rather embarrassing.

